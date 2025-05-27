South Carolina Guard to Welcome 30th Adjutant General at Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Danielle Dawson | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stillwell, the incoming adjutant general of South Carolina,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Danielle Dawson | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stillwell, the incoming adjutant general of South Carolina, and head of South Carolina Military Department, gives remarks after accepting command during a change of command ceremony held at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the culmination of McCarty’s six-year command as the 29th adjutant general of South Carolina and welcomed Stillwell as the 30th adjutant general of South Carolina and head of the South Carolina Military Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty relinquished command of the South Carolina Military Department to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell during a change of command ceremony, May 31, 2025, at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, in West Columbia.



Friends, family members, Soldiers, Airmen, State Guard members, state and federal government officials, filled the performing arts center while music was provided by the 246th Army Band from the South Carolina National Guard.



"Major General Stilwell's years of experience and proven leadership within the South Carolina National Guard have prepared him to take on this critical role," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I know that he will serve our state with honor and distinction, ensuring the National Guard remains ready to protect South Carolinians and support our communities in times of need."



One of the traditions conducted during a change of command ceremony is the passing of the colors from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. McMaster received the colors from McCarty, signifying his relinquishment of command. McMaster then passed the colors to Stilwell, signifying his assumption of command as the 30th adjutant general of South Carolina.



A native of South Carolina, McCarty attended The Citadel graduating in 1982 with a United States Army Reserve commission in the Field Artillery. During more than 42 years of service, he has commanded units at every echelon, from Battery to Brigade. McCarty’s previous command assignments include Battery Commander, Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 178th Field Artillery, Battalion Commander, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery (Operation Iraqi Freedom), Regional Police Advisory Commander (Operation Enduring Freedom), 218th Enhanced Separate Brigade; Commander 59th Troop Command, Assistant Adjutant Army, and Deputy Adjutant General.



McCarty plans to enjoy retirement with his wife Susan, daughter, Madelynn, four sons, and six granddaughters.

Stilwell praised the efforts of McCarty as adjutant general and committed to continue to build the success and effectiveness of the South Carolina National Guard.



"Major General Stilwell brings decades of proven leadership, operational experience, and a deep understanding of the South Carolina National Guard to this new role," said Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette. "His commitment to readiness, resilience, and service make him the right leader to carry on Major General McCarty's legacy and guide the National Guard into the future."



Major General Robin B. Stilwell is a native of Greenville, South Carolina. He began his military service by enrolling in Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) at The Citadel in 1985. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Infantry officer. Stilwell brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Having served in various capacities within the South Carolina National Guard, including as director of joint staff and deputy commanding general-reserve affairs at the U.S. Army War College. He has also deployed to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Kuwait, earning numerous awards and decorations for his service.



In his civilian career, Stilwell is a Circuit Court Judge for the State of South Carolina. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from The Citadel, a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina, and a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Stilwell is a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College and is a Level III, joint qualified officer. He has served on various boards in the community and is a Liberty Fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.



Stilwell is married to Charlotte Whelan Stilwell and has three children: Eli, Dee, and Joseph.