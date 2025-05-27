St. Louis Air Guard civilian awarded for historic preservation efforts

Missouri’s federal environmental manager was selected as the Air National Guard’s 2024 Thomas D. White Award winner for cultural resource management.



Kate Goudy’s work as the 131st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) environmental and cultural resources manager at Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station (ANGS) in St. Louis often revolves around the historical nature of the nearly 200-year old installation.



Jefferson Barracks ANGS is the oldest operational U.S. military installation west of the Mississippi River, so preserving its historical features is a near-constant consideration in environmental management.



Goudy was nominated for the Thomas D. White Award in large part due to her work with Missouri's State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) that ensures the missions at Jefferson Barracks ANGS continue to operate efficiently while monitoring any potential alterations to historical features.



The recognition of Goudy’s accomplishments is particularly relevant as the 2026 bicentennial of Jefferson Barracks ANGS is right around the corner.



“I’m extremely proud of Ms. Goudy’s efforts to preserve the unique history of Jefferson Barracks,” said Lt. Col. Drew Gallucci, 131st CES commander. “I submitted her for this award knowing that her work has enabled our continued mission success here, and for her to be recognized as the best across the entire Air National Guard on the eve of such an important milestone just shows what an impact she’s had.”



As SHPO liaison, Goudy must identify and mitigate potential adverse effects to the installation’s historical footprint whenever there are proposed changes. In her tenure, she has consulted on 15 projects with the potential to affect historic properties on the installation, and ensured that work would be completed without unfavorable effects.



“We want to keep the balance,” said Goudy. “We have to run our mission to the best of our ability, but also keep the history of Jefferson Barracks alive.”



She is currently working on the proposed demolition of three cavalry stables that were converted to barracks in 1908, but haven’t been used since World War II. Goudy was required to submit a memorandum of agreement to SHPO showing that removal of the buildings would be more efficient than the extensive repair required, and outlining the planned mitigation. Suggested mitigation included maintaining the buildings on an interactive online story map and preserving some of the bricks for the nearby Missouri Civil War Museum to build a scaled down replica.



The Thomas D. White Environmental Awards recognize Air Force installations conducting the best or most improved environmental programs in various categories, and the teams and individuals that contribute the most to environmental efforts each year. The awards are named in honor of Gen. Thomas D. White, a former Air Force Chief of Staff.



Following her win at the ANG level, Goudy was named runner-up for the Air Force-level award.



“Jefferson Barracks is not a large base, but it has a significant historic impact on the Department of Defense,” said Gallucci “It is incredible that our singular cultural resources manager was able to oversee a program like this and compete at the Air Force level.”

