Congratulations to the following teams and individuals for being selected as the 2024 Air Force Civil Engineer Award winners and runners up! Chosen by a panel of their peers to compete at the highest levels of Air Force Civil Engineering, the winners, runners up, and nominees represent the ingenuity, talent, and relentless dedication that is at the core of the civil engineer community.

The following teams and individuals were selected as the 2024 Air Force Civil Engineer Award winners and runners up. Chosen by a panel of their peers to compete at the highest levels of Air Force Civil Engineering, the winners, runners up, and nominees represent the ingenuity, talent, and relentless dedication that is at the core of the civil engineer community.



These individuals and teams will be recognized at the 2024 Air Force Civil Engineer Awards Banquet on March 05, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The banquet is an opportunity to celebrate the recently announced award winners amongst leadership and the civil engineer family.



2024 Air Force Civil Engineer Awards



Outstanding Civil Engineer Unit (Active Duty Large Unit) (Major General Robert H. Curtin Award)

Winner: 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (PACAF)

Runner up: 60th Civil Engineer Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California (AMC)



Outstanding Civil Engineer Unit (Active Duty Small Unit) (Major General Robert H. Curtin Award)

Winner: 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas (AMC)



Outstanding Civil Engineer Unit (Air Reserve Component (ARC) Unit) (Major General Robert H. Curtin Award)

Winner: 914th Civil Engineer Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York (AFRC)

Runner up: 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (ANG)



Outstanding Operations Flight (Major General Clifton D. Wright Award)

Winner: 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (PACAF)

Runner up: 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Outstanding Snow and Ice Control Team (The Balchen-Post Award)

Winner: 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: 673rd Civil Engineer Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (PACAF)



Outstanding Engineering Flight (Brigadier General Archie S. Mayes Award)

Winner: 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (PACAF)



Outstanding Installation Management Flight (Major General Del R. Eulberg Award)

Winner: 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico (AFSOC)



Outstanding Asset Accountability Excellence (Major General Robert C. Thompson Award)

Winner: 341st Civil Engineer Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana (AFGSC)

Runner up: 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, District of Columbia (AFDW)



Outstanding Housing Excellence or Element (Brigadier General Michael A. McAuliffe Award)

Winner: 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, District of Columbia (AFDW)



2024 Air Force Emergency Management Awards



Outstanding Emergency Management Flight (Colonel Frederick J. Riemer Award)

Winner: 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida (ACC)



Outstanding Emergency Manager: Flight Commander/Chief

Winner: Capt. Tanya M. Provencal, 673rd Civil Engineer Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (PACAF)

Runner up: 1st Lt. Maria E. Reffner, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (AFDW)



Outstanding Emergency Manager: Airman

Winner: Senior Airman Kali A. Carter, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: Senior Airman Andrew K. Martin, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia (AFMC)



Outstanding Emergency Manager: Civilian

Winner: Mr. Nathan M. Murray, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming (AFGSC)

Runner up: Mr. Toby S. Dunlap, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington (AMC)



Outstanding Emergency Manager: NCO

Winner: Tech. Sgt. Benjamin P. Thompson, 554th RED HORSE Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (PACAF)

Runner up: Tech. Sgt. Robert T. Ridgway, 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida (USSF)



Outstanding Emergency Manager: SNCO

Winner: Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas J. Malard, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth S. Buchanan, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida (AMC)



Outstanding Emergency Manager: Staff Officer

Winner: Master Sgt. Nicholas R. Olson, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida (AFMC)

Runner up: Master Sgt. Mylene T. Alarcon, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii (PACAF)



2024 Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Awards



Outstanding EOD Flight/Detachment (Senior Master Sergeant Gerald J. Stryzak Award)

Winner: 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina (ACC)

Runner up: 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona (AETC)



Outstanding EOD MasterBlaster of the Year: Staff (Enlisted)

Winner: Senior Master Sgt. Joseph R. Riemer, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida (AFMC)

Runner up: Master Sgt. Scott M. McDonough, Nevada Test and Training Range, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (ACC)



Outstanding EOD MasterBlaster of the Year: Airman

Winner: Senior Airman Harry L. Welch, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota (AFGSC)

Runner up: Senior Airman D’Andre C. Goodson, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Outstanding EOD MasterBlaster of the Year: CGO

Winner: Capt. Christopher T. Locke, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (AETC)

Runner up: Capt. Taylor M. Howe, 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (PACAF)



Outstanding EOD MasterBlaster of the Year: NCO

Winner: Tech. Sgt. Daniel S. Giansanti, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina (ACC)

Runner up: Staff Sgt. Kaelob T. King, 366th Training Squadron Detachment 3, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (AETC)



Outstanding EOD MasterBlaster of the Year: SNCO

Winner: Master Sgt. Colton N. Casteele, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (AFDW)

Runner up: Master Sgt. John A. Johnson, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas (AETC)



Outstanding EOD MasterBlaster of the Year: Staff (Officer/Civilian)

Winner: Mr. Brent A. Harshbarger, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Detachment 1, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida (AFMC)

Runner up: Maj. Ana M. Smith, National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (ANG)



2024 Air Force Fire and Emergency Services Awards



Outstanding Fire Department of the Year (Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn Award – Large Department)

Winner: 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (PACAF)

Runner up: 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina (AMC)



Outstanding Fire Department of the Year (Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn Award – Medium Department)

Winner: 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona (ACC)

Runner up: 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota (AFGSC)



Outstanding Fire Department of the Year (Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn Award – Small Department)

Winner: 50th Civil Engineer Squadron, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado (USSF)

Runner up: 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona (AETC)



Outstanding Fire Prevention Program of the Year

Winner: 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado (USSF)

Runner up: 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina (AMC)



Outstanding Fire Service Instructor of the Year

Winner: Mr. Joseph R. Suddarth, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (AFMC)

Runner up: Tech. Sgt. Daniel Z. Kolk, 544th RED HORSE Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (PACAF)



Outstanding Firefighter Heroism (Senior Master Sergeant Robert A. McAllister Award)

Winner: Senior Airman Deante D. Lewis, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota (AFGSC)

Runner up: Senior Airman John C. Burnette, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (PACAF)



Outstanding Civilian Fire Officer of the Year

Winner: Mr. Gaylen H. Fish, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah (AFMC)

Runner up: Mr. Christopher B. Swift, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina (AMC)



Outstanding Civilian Firefighter of the Year

Winner: Mr. Francisco G. Villalobos, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado (USSF)

Runner up: Mr. Ryan J. DiGiacinto, 354th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska (PACAF)



Outstanding Military Fire Officer of the Year (Chief Master Sergeant Hoyd O. Sanders Award)

Winner: Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel B. Hobbs, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea (PACAF)

Runner up: Master Sgt. Jose C. Garcia, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas (AFGSC)



Outstanding Military Firefighter of the Year

Winner: Senior Airman Adam A. Olea, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea (PACAF)

Runner up: Senior Airman Alejandro Garcia, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota (AFGSC)



2024 Air Force Civil Engineer Individual Awards



Outstanding Senior Civilian Leader (Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Newman Medal)

Winner: Mr. Frank M. Ichihara, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (PACAF)

Runner up: Mr. Marshall S. Wall, 78th Civil Engineer Group, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia (AFMC)



Outstanding Senior Military Leader (Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Newman Medal)

Winner: Col. Vincent A. Rea, HQ 7th Air Force, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (PACAF)

Runner up: Col. George E. Nichols, HQ Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas (AETC)



Outstanding Enlisted Leader (Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Goddard Medal)

Winner: Senior Master Sgt. Brian J. Messineo, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas (AMC)

Runner up: Senior Master Sgt. Robert P. Zelaya, 554th RED HORSE Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (PACAF)



Outstanding Civilian Manager: WS-13 & Above (Mr. Harry P. Rietman Award)

Winner: Mr. Jason R. Washington, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado (USSF)

Runner up: Mr. David L. Paul, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina (ACC)



Outstanding Civilian Manager: GS-13/14 (Mr. Harry P. Rietman Award)

Winner: Mr. Joon H. Choi, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (PACAF)

Runner up: Mr. Patrick J. Adamson, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (AFDW)



Outstanding Field Grade Officer (Major General L. Dean Fox Award)

Winner: Maj. Scott R. Guerin, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas (AMC)

Runner up: Maj. Robert G. Pukay-Martin, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan (PACAF)



Outstanding Military Airman: Airman (Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award)

Winner: Senior Airman Justin R. Henry, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (AFMC)

Runner up: Senior Airman Noah D. Estes, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (ACC)



Outstanding Military Airman: CGO (Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award)

Winner: Capt. Jedidiah R. Langlois, 435th Construction and Training Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: Capt. Matthew L. Lawler, 509th Civil Engineer Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri (AFGSC)



Outstanding Military Airman: NCO (Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award)

Winner: Tech. Sgt. Terrell R. Rogers, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (ACC)

Runner up: Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas (AMC)



Outstanding Staff Action Officer: Civilian (Major General William D. Gilbert Award)

Winner: Mr. Richard B. Smith, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida (AFMC)

Runner up: Ms. Katherine J. Toor, HQ Air and Education Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas (AETC)



Outstanding Staff Action Officer: Enlisted (Major General William D. Gilbert Award)

Winner: Senior Master Sgt. Janna R. Hiett, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 4, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (AFMC)

Runner up: Master Sgt. James L. Beasley, HQ United States Air Force in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Outstanding Staff Action Officer: Officer (Major General William D. Gilbert Award)

Winner: Lt. Col. Edmund T. Spivak, HQ US European Command, Stuttgart, Germany (USEUCOM)

Runner up: Maj. Andrew Y. Foltermann, 820th RED HORSE Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (ACC)



Outstanding Airmen Dorm Leader & Unaccompanied Housing Manager: Civilian (Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Award)

Winner: Ms. Robin A. Hardy, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey (AMC)

Runner up: Mr. Britt G. Bare, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana (AFGSC)



Outstanding Airmen Dorm Leader & Unaccompanied Housing Manager: Military Airmen (Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Award)

Winner: Tech. Sgt. Matthew L. Carraway, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho (ACC)

Runner up: Staff Sgt. Ashleigh L. Green, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan (PACAF)



Outstanding Airmen Dorm Leader & Unaccompanied Housing Manager: Senior Military Airmen (Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Award)

Winner: Master Sgt. Jonathan P. Ravana, 673rd Civil Engineer Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (PACAF)

Runner up: Master Sgt. Maria L. Dezotell, 5th Civil Engineer Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota (AFGSC)



Outstanding Civilian Airman: Supervisor – Junior-Level (Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award)

Winner: Mr. Gary S. Whitfield, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA)

Runner up: Mr. Shannon D. Lewis, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas (AMC)



Outstanding Civilian Airman: Supervisor – Mid-Level (Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award)

Winner: Mr. David P. Torres, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana (AFGSC)

Runner up: Ms. Stefania Lovisotto, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Outstanding Civilian Airman: Technical – Non-Supervisor (Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award)

Winner: Mr. Gregory A. Beisley, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan (PACAF)

Runner up: Mr. Keith R. Salzman, 5th Civil Engineer Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota (AFGSC)



Outstanding Civilian Airman: Technician – Non-Supervisor (Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award)

Winner: Mr. Nicholas B. Dunlap, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida (AMC)

Runner up: Ms. Sarah E. Payne, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, District of Columbia (AFDW)



Outstanding Superintendent (Chief Master Sergeant Larry R. Daniels Award)

Winner: Senior Master Sgt. Gregory M. Jenkins, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California (AMC)

Runner up: Senior Master Sgt. Caleb S. Schauder, 554th RED HORSE Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (PACAF)



2024 General Thomas D. White (GTDW) Awards



Installation/DRU/Center: Environmental Quality Industrial Installation, U.S. & Territories

Winner: Hill Air Force Base, Utah (AFMC)



Installation/DRU/Center: Environmental Quality Overseas Installations

Winner: Kadena Air Base, Japan (PACAF)

Runner up: Ramstein Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Installation/DRU/Center: Environmental Restoration

Winner: Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico (AETC)

Runner up: Ramstein Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Installation/DRU/Center: Natural Resources Conservation, Large Installation

Winner: Hill Air Force Base, Utah (AFMC)

Runner up: Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina (AMC)



Installation/DRU/Center: Sustainability, Non-Industrial Installation

Winner: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (AFMC)

Runner up: Ramstein Air Base, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Individual/Team: Cultural Resources Management

Winner: 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan (PACAF)

Runner up: Ms. Katherine Goudy & Mr. Jefferson Barracks (ANG)



Individual/Team: Sustainability

Winner: 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Element, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia (ACC)