NY Army Guard cooks take part in Veterans Food Festival during Fleet Week

NEW YORK – Ten New York Army National Guard cooks took part in a Veterans Food Festival held at New York’s South Street Seaport historic area on May 25, 2025, as part of the city’s annual Fleet Week events.



The Soldiers, assigned to the 1501st Quartermaster company, a field feeding unit, set up an Army “assault kitchen.” They also got the opportunity to improve their culinary skills during a seminar conducted at a local cooking school.



Hosted by the South Street Seaport Foundation, the festival was a collaborative effort led by Marine veteran Gene Wu and supported by the Robert Irvine Foundation, which provides support to veterans.



Irvine is the host of the Food Network show “Restaurant Impossible” and the foundation helps veterans find careers in food service.



The goal, according to Wu, who chairs the Military Council at the Yale Club of NYC, was to show the public how the military feeds Soldiers and “spark inspiration” to connect service members with culinary careers.



“I think it was great that we were able to showcase one of the ways the Army provides a hot meal for Soldiers in the field,” said Sgt. Derrickar Codrington.



“Judging by the on lookers’ reaction, I know that a lot more people were curious about how it’s actually done,” she added.



The 1501st field feeding company was created by taking cooks who used to be assigned to different battalions and combining them into one unit.



This provides more flexibility to feed Soldiers and is part of a major

initiative by the Army to improve the effectiveness of the force.



Sgt. 1st Class Jayln Rodriguez-Nicola, Staff Sgt. Leonor Jordan and Spc. Vilo Jacquez delivered the kitchen’s components loaded aboard a Humvee and a trailer.



Each component was carefully unloaded, meticulously cleaned, and set up by Codrington, along with Staff Sgt. Jodian Beckford, Specialists Norrisa Hernandez, Wesley Mercedes, and Sashanna Stephenson and Pfc. Shahiraar Khan.



Their level of care and attentiveness to the sterility of equipment used to prepare food was noticed by the civilians watching them.



Staff Sgt. David Selman, who led the unloading of the equipment, explained to visitors how the assault kitchen is set up in a tactical environment.



The Soldiers might have to “jump” at any moment, Selman explained. This means moving the entire operation at a moment’s notice and continue missions without interruption, he said.



“Having individuals, both military and civilians alike, showing interest and asking questions about food service equipment we used was great. I got an opportunity to explain what we did and what we were capable of,” Selman said.



Six recruiters, led by Sgt. 1st Class Lewis Swartz, were also on hand to talk about Guard culinary careers to anyone interested.



U.S. military personnel in town for Fleet Week—New York City’s annual celebration of the Navy and Coast Guard -- also had a chance to learn firsthand about jobs open to them in the food service industry.



“When all branches of the Armed Forces come together to show their support, it shows strength and unity," said Rodriguez-Nicola, the senior leader of the 1501st’s festival team.



A few steps away from the 1501st ‘s kitchen, the Farina Pasta Bar food truck, in association with the Robert Irvine Foundation's Food Truck Program, was open for business.



The truck was there to demonstrate the possibilities for a veteran-owned independent business in the food sector, foundation spokespeople explained.



Following the outdoor portion of the festival, Soldiers with the 1501st, alongside other specially invited service members and veterans moved indoors to Yondu Culinary Studios, a high-end cooking school.



They got to watch as Chef Jaume Biarnes, a Spanish chef with over 25 years of experience, took standard military MREs and turned them in to restaurant style dishes.



"We are so happy and honored to have the Navy and the National Guard here today for a cooking demo live during Fleet Week,” Biarnes said.



He wowed the audience by taking standard MREs and elevating them into impressive restaurant-style fajitas and desserts.



Working meticulously at a prep station that looked like a cozy at-home kitchen, Biarnes utilized a sharp chef's knife, and other equipment found

in an Army kitchen, to prepare the seasoned MRE components.



He used a stainless-steel pan heated on an induction cooktop, enhancing the flavors with fresh seasonings and a touch of Yondu-brand sauces.



For elegant desserts, Biarnes incorporated elements from the MRE dessert components, including chocolate pudding, a recovery bar and marshmallow crisps.



“The fact that the chef ate and studied MREs prior to meeting us was pretty awesome. He really did come prepared, and I loved that,” Codrington said.



He added raspberries and whipped up a light and airy mousse.



He dispensed the mousse into a glass using a whipping siphon, showcasing a level of finesse rarely associated with field rations.



“His new creations with the MREs were very good, and I loved how he indulged, especially with the desserts,” Codrington said.



Throughout his demonstration, Biarnes emphasized fundamental techniques and the importance of flavor layering.



"To have a world-renowned chef come and show us how to make an MRE taste and look better ... that was the icing on the cake," Rodriguez-Nicola said.



"He did a great job. Thank you, Chef,” he added.