USNS Comfort Departs Norfolk in Support of Continuing Promise 2025

NORFOLK, Virginia (May 30, 2025) – The U.S. Navy Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed Naval Station Norfolk to begin its summer deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of operation in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S.4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2025, May 30.



After several months of detailed planning, Comfort will conduct mission visits to Grenada, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.



“I am honored to lead the 16th iteration of continuing promise. We have worked meticulously with our partner nations and State Department teams to ensure we are providing world class care and continuing to strengthen our partnerships in the region," said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40, and mission commander of Continuing Promise.



Each mission stop will focus on working alongside partner nation medical personnel to provide direct patient care and technical expertise in community clinics, improving medical readiness, strengthening partnerships, and enhancing the combined capabilities of the U.S. Navy and partner nations to respond to public health disasters and humanitarian crises.



The Continuing Promise team also includes a U.S. Army veterinary element from the 248th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Service Support), which will collaborate with host nation colleagues to provide direct public health education and animal care at local veterinary organizations. U.S. Navy Seabees from Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 11 will assist in host nation led community engineering projects. U.S. Navy subject matter experts will host seminars and training exercises with host nation officials and military professionals covering disaster preparedness and response. These exchanges aim to support host nation facilities, improve readiness, and empower local and national officials.



The U.S. Fleet Forces Band, “Uncharted Waters,” will also support the Continuing Promise mission. The band will embark on USNS Comfort to conduct classes at community schools, collaborate with military and civilian musical organizations, and entertain local communities with concerts at each mission stop. This cultural exchange aims to strengthen community ties and foster goodwill.



Capt. Stephen P. Arles, commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, expressed excitement about working with the band and professional medical team. He added, “This is the Comfort's eighth deployment supporting Continuing Promise. The team is eager to collaborate with partner nations, exchange knowledge, and aid those in need, strengthening the legacy of the Continuing Promise mission.”



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces, enhancing unity, security and stability.



