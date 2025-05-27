Honoring the badge and beret: 2nd Bomb Wing commemorates Police Week

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – From May 19-22, the 2nd Bomb Wing honored Police Week with a four-day observance, commemorating the defenders in berets who stand watch day and night, from flightlines to front gates. Police Week is dedicated to honoring the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who serve as the shield of the mission.

The observance began with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, who highlighted the indispensable role of security forces in preserving mission readiness and protecting the force.

“This week reflects why we do it,” said Staff Sgt. Lindsay Bodak, 2nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor. “We’re sharing memories and paying tributes, passing along this heritage of who we are.”

Throughout the week, defenders showcased their physical and technical readiness in the field through a series of events, including a “Battle of the Badges” obstacle race, close quarters battle hostage scenario, shooting competition, and a 24-hour ruck run. Airmen from other career fields were also able to participate in some of the events.

“It’s a great turnout when we have people from other jobs come out and join us,” said Staff Sgt. Jasmine Kirkland, 2nd Security Forces Squadron supply and logistics noncommissioned officer in charge. “Seeing everyone out there definitely warmed my heart.”

Police Week also serves as a solemn remembrance of fallen defenders who gave their lives in the line of duty. During Barksdale’s closing ceremony, defenders stood in silence, holding 14 framed photos of fallen defenders who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“At the end of the day we’re one family, regardless of whether or not we knew them personally,” said Bodak. “Those lost in the line of duty are our brothers and sisters in arms, and we will remember them.”

As Police Week comes to a close, the 2nd Bomb Wing is proud to recognize our law enforcement personnel for their commitment to protecting our Airmen and installations, and for serving with honor to keep our community safe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:47 Story ID: 499287 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring the badge and beret: 2nd Bomb Wing commemorates Police Week, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.