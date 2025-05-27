AFSBn-Benelux org day fosters unit cohesion, camaraderie across borders and nations

Courtesy Photo | Cornhole was one of several fun and friendly activities at Army Field Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cornhole was one of several fun and friendly activities at Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux’s organizational day at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium May 22. (Photo by George Bellon) see less | View Image Page

ZUTENDAAL, Belgium – Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux’s organizational day at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium May 22 included Dutch Ministry of Defense employees from the Eygleshoven APS-2 worksite, Belgian host nation employees from APS-2 Zutendaal, and Army civilians and Soldiers from both worksites.



Events like this help foster esprit de corps and camaraderie within the battalion’s diverse multinational workforce, said Micheal Snell, a logistics management specialist assigned to AFSBn-Benelux.



Attendees at the day-long event enjoyed a friendly soccer tournament, sumo wrestling, Jenga, a lassoing game, cornhole, 5- and 10-kilometer individual and group hikes, and more



Delicious foods – both host nation classics and U.S. traditional barbeque – were served throughout the day, and a team from Army Community Service, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Brunssum, setup a table with garrison and local community information and more.



“The AFSBn-Benelux organizational day successfully celebrated our unit cohesion and reinforced positive relationships with our key partners in the Benelux region,” said Snell.



Battalion executive officer, Maj. Matt Hill, said AFSBn-Benelux couldn’t operate without its Dutch and Belgian host nation workforces – not only during day-to-day operations at the sites in the Netherlands and Belgium – but forward, as well.



“Every time I’ve deployed forward to an [Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area] site in places like Romania and Poland or wherever, the Dutch are there with us. The Dutch are there. The Belgians are there. We can’t do our mission without them. Without them, nothing would get accomplished,” said Hill.



AFSBn-Benelux is one of four battalions assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The battalion maintains mission command of the Eygelshoven and Zutendaal worksites and is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage and maintenance of APS-2 at both worksites.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, the 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.