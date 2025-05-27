NAWCWD project saves $5 million, restores launch site through engineering

Courtesy Photo | A QST-35 unmanned surface target is transported across the waterfront at Naval Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A QST-35 unmanned surface target is transported across the waterfront at Naval Base Ventura County using a newly acquired Marine Travelift. The system supports the safe handling of large surface targets during launch and recovery operations for test and evaluation events. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of NAWCWD) see less | View Image Page

A critical waterfront launch structure was restored to operational use at Naval Base Ventura County by a collaborative team from Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest and the Seabees of Naval Construction Group One.



Known as the Vertical Launch Slip, the steel and concrete structure allows large, unmanned surface targets, which are remotely operated boats used in weapons testing and evaluation, to be lowered directly into the water using a mobile Marine Travelift.



The slip’s visible deterioration and lack of a certified load rating prompted engineers to reevaluate its integrity. Without it, the Pacific Targets and Marine Operations team, part of NAWCWD’s Threat Targets Systems Department, would need to crane each boat into and out of the harbor at a cost of $2,000 to $8,000 per lift.



The VLS and the Marine Travelift together form a two-part system that enables the launch and recovery of large boats and test craft, such as the 52-foot QST-35 and fast-attack boats. When the original Travelift exceeded its service life and was red-tagged for environmental and mechanical issues, the Seaborne Targets team acquired a new lift through additional congressional funding. However, engineers needed to reassess the slip’s condition before the new equipment could be used.



A brand-new Marine Travelift, estimated at more than $1 million, would have faced serious risk on a corroded and uncertified structure. Rust, stress cracks, and erosion at the waterline made the slip potentially unsafe for the heavy lifts required for surface target operations.



NAVFAC structural engineer John Ross led the load rating analysis and structural evaluation.



“We found the original design specs, but the structure had visible signs of damage, including holes in the sheet pile walls,” Ross said. “We couldn’t sign off on anything without knowing the current condition.”



Navy divers from Underwater Construction Team Two used sonar and specialized tools to inspect the steel structure during a pre-deployment training exercise. Their findings showed the launch slip was still about 95 percent intact, despite visible signs of wear. NAVFAC cathodic protection experts confirmed the corrosion-prevention system was still functioning at 80 percent.



With the data in hand, Ross completed the engineering calculations, secured peer review, and officially restored the VLS’s load rating.



From there, Seabees executed targeted repairs, including welding new anodes, restoring corroded steel, and performing concrete patching along the slip. The combined effort, including both evaluation and repairs, was valued at an estimated $5 million in commercial equivalent work. The total cost to the Navy was under $100,000, covering only material expenses and internal support.



“This was the best kind of training we could ask for,” said Equipment Operator 1st Class Christian Rivera, a diver assigned to NCG 1. “We got to perform real inspections, solve real problems, and contribute to something that directly supports the mission.”



PTMO has already used the restored system to launch vessels, providing their fleet customers with a reliable, in-house capability that eliminates the need for contracted crane services.



“This effort brought critical capability back online for the warfighter in a highly cost-effective way,” said Rich Thorp, Seaborne Targets team lead at NAWCWD. “It’s a success story in resourcefulness, engineering, and cooperation.”



Ross credited early coordination and trust between organizations as the key to success.



“Projects like this show what we can accomplish when NAVFAC, the Seabees, and the test community pull together,” he said.



While additional repairs, such as sinkhole mitigation and sheet pile encapsulation, may be considered in the future, the current outcome demonstrates what focused collaboration and mission-driven innovation can achieve.



“We’ve reset the clock on reliability for this facility,” Ross said. “And we did it using the tools and teams already here, ready to make an impact.”