Exchange and Army Emergency Relief Roll Out Special Army 250th Birthday Donation

DALLAS – As the Nation celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday, the Army community can make a big difference with a small symbolic gift while shopping at the PX in June.



In recognition of the oldest U.S. armed service branch’s 250th birthday on June 14, authorized shoppers can make a $2.50 donation to Army Emergency Relief at Army & Air Force Exchange Service in-store registers, including self-checkout, throughout the month of June.



Army Emergency Relief was founded in 1942 by then-Secretary of War Henry Stimson and Army Chief of Staff Gen. George Marshall and supports the well-being of Soldiers, retired Soldiers and Army Families by helping alleviate financial stress and promoting economic stability.



“Through zero-interest loans, grants, and educational scholarships, AER assists Soldiers facing financial hardship,” said retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, AER CEO. “As the Army marks 250 years of bravery and service, AER is ‘Honoring the Past — Securing the Future’ and encouraging all Soldiers and Soldiers For Life to make a special $2.50 donation on their next visit to the PX.”



In 2024, Exchange shoppers donated more than $2.7 million to AER, the Air Force Assistance Fund and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Since 2017, donations to all three have totaled nearly $11.8 million.



“Today’s modern Exchange benefit began as the Army Exchange Service,” said Tom Shull, Exchange Director/CEO. “Our connection to the U.S. Army mission, and the heroes and families that serve in its ranks, goes back nearly 130 years. We are truly honored to do our part to offer this special donation option as the Army celebrates 250 years of sacrifices, achievements and the true spirit of American warriors.”



To learn more about the Exchange’s support for military assistance funds, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give. To learn more about AER, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org.



