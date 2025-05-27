Meador takes command at DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas

Photo By Ervey Martinez | Army Lt. Col. Timothy Owens, former commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution...... read more read more Photo By Ervey Martinez | Army Lt. Col. Timothy Owens, former commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, relinquishes the guidon to Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, during a change of ceremony May 28 onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi where he relinquished command of DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, to Army Lt. Col. Joshua Meador. (DoD photo by Ervey Martinez, Corpus Christi Army Depot, released) see less | View Image Page

Army Lt. Col. Joshua Meador assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, from Army Lt. Col. Timothy Owens during a change of command ceremony May 28 onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, officiated the ceremony.



York lauded Owens' leadership over the past two years, citing his exemplary service and the DLA Distribution Corpus Christi team's dedication to supporting warfighters and whole-of-government partners worldwide. He highlighted the remediation of over $500 million in Army aviation material, a critical effort that returned vital assets to the warfighter and freed up resources for the Army's aviation fleet readiness. York also mentioned the facility's crucial role in wholesale distribution of major components for helicopter repair missions and foreign military sales customers, noting their unmatched commitment to ensuring warfighters have the right equipment when they need it.



York also shared anecdotes from Owens' time in command, including his commitment to community service through volunteering and his innovative approach to improving stock storage awareness training, comparing repairable aviation components to "brand new Ferraris."



York then welcomed Meador, highlighting his extensive experience in logistics and operational planning. A native of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, Meador’s career includes a recent assignment as a Joint Logistics Planner at DLA Headquarters, with a deployment to Kuwait as the DLA Support Team-Middle East Military Deputy Forward. Prior to DLA, he served with Army Human Resource Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. A graduate of West Virginia University and the Florida Institute of Technology, Meador's early assignments include deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan with the 25th Infantry Division and 10th Mountain Division, command of the 110th Transportation Company, and service as an instructor at Army Sustainment University. He also served with America’s First Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, supporting multiple training rotations and pandemic response efforts.



“I understand the vital role DLA Distribution Corpus Christi plays in supporting our nation,” Meador said. “Let us continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Lieutenant Colonel Owens and ensure we remain a critical component of our warfighter’s success.”



Owens, who is headed to the Pentagon to serve as the strategic planner in the Immediate Office of the Secretary of the Army, thanked the DLA Distribution Corpus Christi team for their efforts, including support for strategic airlift missions and to Corpus Christi Army Depot, improving material accuracy and increasing efficiencies.



“Your commitment to DLA’s mission is truly inspiring. I’ve been consistently impressed by your professionalism, your willingness to go the extra mile, and your dedication to supporting those who defend our freedom,” Owens said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside such dedicated professionals.”