Moving Parts: Military Sealift Command's Transportation Office Expands to Expedite Delivery to the Fleet

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, VIRGINIA: Military Sealift Command's Transportation Team pose for a photo. From Left to right: Marcus Williams (Transportation Assistant), Carly Tew (Transportation Officer), Carlos Douglas (Lead Transportation Officer), Zachary Farr (Transportation Officer), and Antwan Epps (Transportation Assistant). The team transports vital material and parts to more than 140 MSC ships. (Photo by Hendrick Dickson).

In 2023, Military Sealift Command Transportation Officer Carlos Douglas and Contract Transportation Supervisor Carly Tew were a two-person team working tirelessly in MSC’s Transportation Office, managing the movement of thousands of government-funded material and parts between warehouses, vendors and shipyards to support a fleet of about 130 ships.



Since then, the number of ships in MSC’s fleet has increased to more than 140. With more ships, and more tasking, the Transportation Office’s mission to get vital material and parts out to the fleet is more important than ever. Having added three new members, the office has expanded its capability to better meet the challenges of delivering to the fleet in a timely manner.



“Our mission has not changed, but I would say our tasking has changed to being expediters,” said Douglas. The logistical needs and applicability of being able to better meet those needs have been influenced by additions to the team. There have been a few shipments that have required a set of diverse skills, which we have recently been equipped with.”



“We have more hands on deck, so more shipments can be processed in a day than when it was just Carlos and I,” said Tew. “I can knock out 30 shipments in a day, but with three contractors, we’re doing about 100 shipments a day. We’re more efficient and more streamlined, and it allows us to better support the warfighters.”



Douglas said the additional personnel have improved the team’s flexibility and ability to execute movement of parts through various modes of transportation.



“We’ve gained a lot of experience with transporting HAZMAT (hazardous materials), explosives and military air (MILAIR) shipments,” he said. “We performed the first ever explosive shipment done by MSC Transportation, and we recently had to transport a Hazardous Class-8 battery, which was prohibited from being moved via commercial air. It took careful coordination and an ample amount of paperwork to get it transported smoothly via military air.”



Traffic Management Specialist Zachary Farr, joined the team in late 2023. Having worked with Air Mobility Command (AMC), Farr brings important knowledge in the military airlift sector to the team. But he’s also familiar with the office’s mission, having worked with MSC before.



“I started here (MSC Transportation Office) as a contractor, and went over there so I could get into government and learn the air mobility side,” said Farr. “I came back here and just tried to apply the expertise I acquired there here to help our capabilities. It can get hot and heavy here because it seems like everybody needs something tomorrow, but we have a good group of people and figure out how to move forward.”



Douglas said Farr’s experience with AMC was invaluable during a recent transport of material to Jebel Ali for an emergency ship repair with a requested three-day delivery time..



“Mr. Farr has been a great access to handle the AMC portion,” said Douglas. “The careful coordination and communication done by our team between vendors, AMC and commanders in different areas of responsibility made this highly unlikely scenario possible,” said Douglas.



Transportation Assistant Antwan Epps is one of the newest members of the team, having joined about six months ago. Responsible for shipping hazardous material, information technology material, computers, printers, medical equipment, Epps said the close-knit environment in the office has allowed him to prosper as a transportation specialist and contribute to the team’s mission.



“It was initially a learning curve, and I came in second-guessing myself about how I was going to gain all the knowledge I needed to do this job,” said Epps. “But as time went on, I learned so much. We always work as a team. If I need help with something, I can always go to anyone in the office. It’s like a family atmosphere.”



Fully-manned, Douglas said the team will continue to push the boundaries for getting parts where they need to be on time to deliver for the command and the mariners who support the warfighters on the frontlines.



“We have improved our overall mission readiness and ability to provide to the fleet and ultimately the military in itself,” he said. “Without the support of the shore; the individuals on the water would not have the supplies, or assets they need to accomplish their missions. Everyone in this office understands that, and we strive to do our best every day so our warfighters will have success.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.



