USS Billings (LCS 15) Change of Command

MAYPORT Fla. (May 22, 2025) – Cmdr. Frank Lemene relieved Cmdr. Curtis L. Thomas II as USS Billings (LCS 15) Commanding Officer, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, May 22.



While under Thomas’s command, he actively spearheaded USS Billings’s path to her glory and seagoing certifications. Thomas oversaw the flawless completion of combining gear modifications, engineering plant light-off assessments, contractor sea trials, Ammo Onload, and phase certifications in the following mission areas; Mobility Navigation, Mobility Aviation, Mobility Seamanship, Mobility Engineering, Mobility Damage Control, Communications, Cyber, Fleet Support Operations-Medical and Explosive Safety. Additionally, completed Damage Control Material Assessment and a very successful Light Off Assessment.



Billings played a pivotal role in promoting Navy and LCS appreciation by attending numerous namesake visits continuously strengthening ties in the community.



“This has been a very rewarding two and a half years as the commanding officer. The motivation and momentum continued to grow after Billings achieved one of the highest first pass-fail scores on the east coast allowing Billings to find herself back where she belongs and that is at sea,” said Thomas. “To the men and women of the Mighty Billings Grizzlies, your resume is full of accolades and accomplishments, and that is a testament to your hard work, dedication and to your pride, ownership, and your knack to be procedurally compliant. Bravo Zulu Shipmates!”



Cmdr. Thomas is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and previously served as the executive officer aboard USS Billings. Thomas will report to Surface Ship Sustainment in Washington, D.C.



“Taking command of the USS Billings is not just an honor; it is a sacred trust, and I recognize the immense responsibility that comes with leading this exceptional crew,” said Lemene. “I will lead with transparency, integrity, and unwavering dedication. My first orders to each of you aboard the USS Billings are to be all in, go all out and support each other. I am incredibly proud to be your Commanding Officer."



Cmdr. Lemene is a native of Bell Glade, Florida and he previously served as the executive officer aboard USS Billings.

LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

