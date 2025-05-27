JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Joint Base Andrews will host its highly anticipated Air Show on September 13-14, 2025, featuring military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, STEAM ground exhibits, and military band and honor guard performances.



This year’s event celebrates the evolution of airpower and highlights current U.S. military aviation capabilities to inspire the next generation of service members, aviators, and innovators who will carry that legacy forward.



Scheduled demonstrations include the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights,” U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, and C-17 Demo Team. Additional performers and static displays will be announced in the coming weeks.



Media representatives are invited to save the date for premier access to air show activities. This includes the potential for media flights, scheduled interviews with pilots, aircrew, and senior leaders, and access to exclusive areas for imagery and broadcast coverage.



Credentialing details and the full schedule will be released closer to the event date. Media organizations interested in early coordination may register to receive more information here (https://forms.osi.apps.mil/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=jbExg4ct70ijX6yIGOv5tJZw6IKHtClDiAYx39XBCPhUME5GQjhaOE9RMElLUTRDTEk4Mkw4TlJOSC4u). For further inquiries, please contact 316th Wing Public Affairs at 316wg.pa.airshow@us.af.mil for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:13 Story ID: 499171 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRESS RELEASE: Joint Base Andrews announces 2025 Air Show, by Matthew Ebarb and SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.