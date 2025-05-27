Behind the mission: How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers real estate experts fuel America’s recruiting force

Photo By Lawrence Brooks | United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Micheal Martinez (center right), lead enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Lawrence Brooks | United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Micheal Martinez (center right), lead enlisted recruiter who will move into the new recruiting office located inside the Argyle Building at the intersection of 12th and McGee Street in downtown Kansas City, surrounded by members of the general contracting team and real estate specialist Kathy Cherrito from the Kansas City District as they discuss construction progress on the morning of Monday, April 7. see less | View Image Page

A new chapter in military recruitment is taking shape in downtown Kansas City, where collaboration between the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Defense and private industry is reshaping how the nation’s armed services engage with the next generation of service members.

At the center of this effort is the buildout of a new U.S. Navy recruiting office, a project that exemplifies strategic partnerships and USACE’s commitment to national defense infrastructure.



"We want to make sure that this program is done right," said Kathy Cherrito, a realty specialist with the Kansas City District’s Military Branch “We’re providing safe, clean and quality locations to hopefully bring in the most qualified candidates.”



Cherrito, who once worked for the Department of the Navy, has supported military recruiting in some capacity for over two decades. She views her role with a deep sense of pride and national purpose.



“I think what we do helps prevent the draft,” she added. “In some little way, we contribute to keeping that from happening again by supporting an all-volunteer force.”

The recruiting office is part of a broader effort by USACE to ensure that recruiting operations for all military branches in the region have modern, accessible spaces to connect with prospective enlistees.



“We want the best of the best for our armed forces,” Cherrito said. “And I think we play a big part in that by giving recruiters a platform to show what a military career can offer.”



From a construction standpoint, Rau Construction Company, located in Kansas City’s iconic West Bottoms District, is delivering the vision since the firm was selected as the general contractor for the recruiting office buildout. Gus Meyer, the company’s co-owner, said although his firm is no stranger to high-profile projects, this one takes on greater meaning.



“This isn’t just another tenant improvement,” Meyer said. “We’re talking about a space that reflects the professionalism of the Navy and the importance of their mission.”



The project includes significant structural and aesthetic upgrades to a corner property in the old historic Argyle Building, just steps away from Kansas City’s Power & Light District and the T-Mobile Center. Cherrito said a huge factor in the location being chosen is its visibility and foot traffic.



“There’s going to be large window wraps advertising Navy career fields,” Cherrito explained. “It’s going to be a real presence — something that draws people in.”



The Mid America Navy Recruiting Command out of St. Louis, ultimately made the decision to relocate from a larger facility in North Kansas City to a new location. Cherrito added another factor that influenced the move was changing trends in recruiting over the years.



“They just didn’t need all that square footage anymore,” she said. “They wanted something more centralized, and there’s no better place than downtown.”



Beyond cost savings and visibility, she said that projects like these typically strengthen the local economy in some way.



“When we lease or renovate a space, that’s steady income for local property owners,” Cherrito noted. “We’ve had leases in place for 20, 30 years in some cases — that’s stability for the community.”



Mark Gellings, a senior realty specialist in the Kansas City District Real Estate Division’s Military Construction Branch, sees the U.S. Navy recruiting office as a template for future interagency and private sector collaboration.



“Our mission includes providing full real estate and construction support to all the services,” Gellings said. “In this case, it’s about giving the Navy a recruiting space that fits their evolving needs, within budget and on schedule.”



Gellings, who helps manage military construction efforts across several states, emphasized how the project balances cost-efficiency with long-term value in the face of increased scrutiny on how the federal government and agencies like USACE and the DoD spend the millions of dollars allotted to them annually by Congress.



“We’re good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he said. “That means making smart leasing decisions and delivering construction projects that stand the test of time.”



For Meyer, the opportunity to partner on federal projects like this one, carries weight.

“Any time you work with USACE, it’s a high bar,” he said. “It’s always about quality, coordination and purpose.”



Meyer also detailed the positive effects federal dollars have on the lives of local subcontractors who are hired to do the labor. He said that money helps keep local families, and the many local businesses they support, thriving.



“There's an investment in our construction company of about $800,000,” Meyer said. 50 percent of the investment in Meyer’s company, then goes directly into labor costs. He expressed little doubt about where that money flows too. “The multiplier of a couple thousand dollars per worker, trickles down to the grocery stores, the hardware stores and everything else.”



As the project nears completion, all parties agree on the mission’s deeper meaning.

“This isn’t just about real estate,” said Gellings. “This is about making sure the military has what it needs to inspire the next generation of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines.”



As the nation continues to rely on an all-volunteer force, the work of the Kansas City District’s Real Estate Division remains vital — ensuring recruiters have the tools they need, and that every new service member’s journey begins on solid ground.



As for Cherrito, whose career began answering recruiting calls for the U.S. Navy, the work remains personal.

“I’ve come full circle,” she said. “I’m still helping people find their calling in service —and doing it through the work I love.”