Shaping History: University of Hawaii Commissions First Marine Corps Officers

From left, University of Hawaii Navy ROTC 2nd Lt. Abraham Palacios, 2nd Lt. Dylan Kealohamauloa Yamaguchi, 2nd Lt. Anthony Venanico Tirao and Ensign Robert Reagan Nelson pose for a photo during a commissioning ceremony aboard the decommissioned battleship USS Missouri (BB 63) at Ford Island, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. The newly commissioned officers include 2nd Lt. Abraham Palacios, a native of El Paso, Texas; 2nd Lt. Anthony Venancio Tirao of Leesville, Louisiana; 2nd Lt.Dylan Kealohamauloa Yamaguchi of Poipu, Hawaii; and Ensign Robert Reagan Nelson of Kapolei, Hawaii. The ceremony commissioned four University of Hawaii Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps students as officers, including the program's first-ever group of Marine Corps officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

This ceremony also marked the first-ever commissioning of Marine Corps officers from the university's Naval ROTC program, underscoring the program's evolution and its expanding role in producing leaders for Marine Corps. The program's mission is to develop young men and women morally, mentally, and physically, instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment, while preparing them for leadership positions in an increasingly technical military.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, served as the guest speaker. He welcomed the new officers and acknowledged the importance of the University of Hawaii's Naval ROTC program.



“I want to recognize the University of Hawaii that supports this thriving program,” said Glynn. “The naval service is in a better position because of it, in terms of the future leaders of our Navy and Marine Corps, and today four of them join our ranks.”



The ceremony, held aboard the historic World War II battleship USS Missouri (BB-63), included the oath of office, pinning of insignia, and the first salute. Among those commissioned were U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Abraham Palacios, 2nd Lt. Anthony Venancio Tirao, 2nd Lt. Dylan Kealohamauloa Yamaguchi, and U.S. Navy Ensign Robert Regan Nelson.



Palacios' journey was especially unique, being the only prior enlisted Marine in his class. Commissioning from the rank of staff sergeant, the expectation of being the example was constant.



“Coming in as a prior enlisted, every midshipman is looking at you to know what a Marine is, what a Marine should be, and what a noncommissioned officer or staff noncommissioned officer should be,” said Palacios. “It can be challenging knowing that 24/7 you might be the only, or first, Marine someone ever meets in their life.”



The commissioning officers' hard work and dedication led them to accomplish the first steps in becoming leaders in the U.S. military. The newly commissioned officers were met with gifts from the University of Hawaii and family members, as well as words of encouragement from the senior-most Marine general officer across the IndoPacific Theater.



Glynn remarked, “Technology permeates throughout this world thanks to our interconnectedness and all the global economic interdependencies we have. The difference between winning and losing, we need to look no further. Almost every nation in the world has a navy and many of their ships look strikingly like the ones you see in front of you now, but at the end of the day, the one that prevails is the one with the best people and the best leaders. That is the investment that we make in commissioning these four today. That is our bid for success when technology is matched around the world.”



The ceremony not only celebrated the achievements of the new officers but also highlighted the growing impact of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Naval ROTC program in shaping the future leaders of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.