    University of Hawaii NROTC Commision Ceremony

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    From left, University of Hawaii Navy ROTC 2nd Lt. Abraham Palacios, 2nd Lt. Dylan Kealohamauloa Yamaguchi, 2nd Lt. Anthony Venanico Tirao and Ensign Robert Reagan Nelson pose for a photo during a commissioning ceremony aboard the decommissioned battleship USS Missouri (BB 63) at Ford Island, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. The newly commissioned officers include 2nd Lt. Abraham Palacios, a native of El Paso, Texas; 2nd Lt. Anthony Venancio Tirao of Leesville, Louisiana; 2nd Lt.Dylan Kealohamauloa Yamaguchi of Poipu, Hawaii; and Ensign Robert Reagan Nelson of Kapolei, Hawaii. The ceremony commissioned four University of Hawaii Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps students as officers, including the program’s first-ever group of Marine Corps officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shaping History: University of Hawaii Commissions First Marine Corps Officers

    TAGS

    USMC
    University of Hawaii
    USN
    NROTC
    Key Leaders
    MARFORPAC

