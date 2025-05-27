University of Hawaii NROTC Commision Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, University of Hawaii Navy ROTC 2nd Lt. Abraham Palacios, 2nd Lt. Dylan Kealohamauloa Yamaguchi, 2nd Lt. Anthony Venanico Tirao and Ensign Robert Reagan Nelson pose for a photo during a commissioning ceremony aboard the decommissioned battleship USS Missouri (BB 63) at Ford Island, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. The newly commissioned officers include 2nd Lt. Abraham Palacios, a native of El Paso, Texas; 2nd Lt. Anthony Venancio Tirao of Leesville, Louisiana; 2nd Lt.Dylan Kealohamauloa Yamaguchi of Poipu, Hawaii; and Ensign Robert Reagan Nelson of Kapolei, Hawaii. The ceremony commissioned four University of Hawaii Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps students as officers, including the program’s first-ever group of Marine Corps officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)