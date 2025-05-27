Scouts, Soldiers, volunteers honor fallen at Memorial Day ceremony

HONOLULU — Over 1,000 Scouts, Soldiers and volunteers gathered at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl Crater on May 25 to place flags and lei on each of the approximately 53,000 gravesites during the annual Memorial Day Good Turn Ceremony.

The event, hosted by Scouting America’s Aloha Council, featured Scouting troops of all ages from across Oʻahu, music from the 25th Infantry Division Band, and remarks from Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander.

Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii command sergeant major and Scout master, welcomed attendees and explained the significance of Memorial Day.

“For many, Memorial Day is a federal holiday, a time for family picnics, barbeques and the unofficial beginning of summer,” said Wise. “We must not forget that this day is a commitment to honor those who gave everything for our freedom. Today we honor the men and women who gave everything to instill in us the values of duty and sacrifice.”

Sullivan highlighted the “Good Turn” as a voluntary act of service, reflecting the Scout oath to help others. She encouraged participants to remember the sacrifices made by those interred at Punchbowl.

“As the mom of two Scouts, I’m very familiar with what a good turn is. It’s not simply about doing a good deed; it’s about doing something for someone other than yourself and expecting nothing in return,” said Sullivan. “Today I ask that as you place the flags and lei, salute each gravestone, read the names of the fallen, and honor them with a good turn that they once performed for the good of all mankind.”

The City and County of Honolulu provided flags and lei for the event, ensuring each gravestone was adorned. Several Scout units joined community efforts to sew additional lei in the days leading up to the ceremony.

“This is one of the most powerful traditions in Scouting,” said Blake Parsons, CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “It’s a moment when our youth come together to remember and serve in a way that honors the lives of those who came before them.”

See more pictures of the event on the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi Flickr page:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghawaii/albums/72177720326433125

