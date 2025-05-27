Date Taken: 05.25.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 21:01 Photo ID: 9068819 VIRIN: 250525-A-TO519-1083 Resolution: 4007x2863 Size: 1.19 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Scouts, Soldiers, volunteers honor fallen at Memorial Day ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.