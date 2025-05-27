Royal Thai Air Force, Washington National Guard finalize plans for Enduring Partners 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | Airmen with the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Thai Air Force work...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | Airmen with the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Thai Air Force work alongside their RTAF counterparts in small groups to finalize their respective training objectives at the Enduring Partners 2025 final planning conference in Spokane, Wash., May 20, 2025. The working groups focused on areas such as air operations, ground-controlled interception, Air Force Special Warfare, cyber, combat communication, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief medical logistics, intel, and space. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

SPOKANE, Wash. – From May 19-24, airmen with the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Thai Air Force assembled in Western Washington to finalize planning for Enduring Partners 2025, an exercise involving RTAF and the Washington Air National Guard to be held this summer in the Kingdom of Thailand.



During the 4-day conference, Washington Airmen worked alongside their RTAF counterparts in small groups to finalize their respective training objectives and how best to achieve them through academics, workshops, and a combined field exercise.



“I appreciate and am impressed by everybody,” said Gp. Capt. Nat Kamintra, RTAF delegation head. “I truly trust from the bottom of my heart, I think this year…the exercise will be great.”



The working groups focused on areas such as air operations, ground-controlled interception, Air Force Special Warfare, cyber, combat communication, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief medical logistics, intel, and space.



“The way that both the Royal Thai Air force and our U.S. counterparts were able to integrate right away and get busy… was just so impressive to me, and tells me just how great this exercise is going to be,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nate Masunaga, head of the Washington Air National Guard final planning conference delegation.



This year’s exercise will follow the Multidomain Operations concept, integrating mission impacts across air, space, and cyber domains, and will also include UH-60 Blackhawk pilots with the Washington Army National Guard.



“Already, [there are] talks about how we can make it better in the future, how we can expand on it,” said Masunaga. “I look forward to so many more iterations, and I just hope that I can be a part of it as many times as I can.”



Enduring Partners 2025 is scheduled to take place from Aug. 18-29, 2025, in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.