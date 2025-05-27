AFRICOM, Kenya, Kickoff 2025 African Chief of Defense Conference

Photo By Jason Johnston | His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and...... read more read more Photo By Jason Johnston | His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces (front-center), Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard, U.S. Embassy Nairobi, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and various African Chiefs of Defense and representatives from 38 countries pose for the official group photo of the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense conference, May 28, 2025. The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25) brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Jason Johnston, AFRICOM Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The United States and Kenya co-hosts the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) in Nairobi May 28-29, 2025, bringing together senior military leaders from approximately 37 African nations to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and address shared security challenges across the continent.



This year’s conference marks the second time the United States has partnered with an African nation to co-host this premier forum, following the historic 2024 event in Botswana, and underscores Kenya’s strategic role as a regional leader in East Africa.



“This conference is a vital platform for collaboration, allowing us to engage directly with our African partners to address layered threats from across the continent,” said Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command. “Co-hosting with Kenya reflects our commitment to supporting African-led initiatives and building enduring partnerships for a safer, more secure continent.”



The 2025 ACHOD will focus on critical topics, including counterterrorism, regional stability, maritime security, and the importance of civilian-military relations, with an emphasis on African-led, U.S.-enabled solutions. Keynote speakers and panelists will include high-level civilian and military officials from across Africa, fostering dialogue to advance collective security efforts.



The conference will also address emerging threats, such as the growing influence of malign actors and the evolving terrorist landscape, while promoting regional cooperation to enhance stability and prosperity.



Since its inception in 2017, the African Chiefs of Defense Conference has served as a cornerstone for military leaders to collaborate on pressing security challenges. The 2024 conference in Gaborone, Botswana, facilitated over 70 bilateral engagements and reached more than 150 journalists worldwide, highlighting its role in fostering dialogue and actionable outcomes. The 2025 event in Nairobi aims to build on this success, leveraging Kenya’s leadership in counterterrorism and regional stability to drive meaningful progress.



