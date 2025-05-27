Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students receive an Army experience during a local “Touch a truck” event

    LAKE IN THE HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez 

    85th Support Command

    LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Fogle, Force Protection NCO and Spc. Kevin Silva, G3, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, visited Parkland Preparatory Academy, located in Lake in the Hills, Illinois, to meet with local students and participate in a Touch a Truck community event, May 23, 2025.

    The event was held to bring students an experience meeting US Army Reserve Soldiers, learn about Soldier experiences and see some of the military equipment that they use.

    Silva and Fogle attended the event arriving in a 2-and-a-half-ton truck.
    “Many of the children at the center are curious about the military and what we do,” said Silva. “So getting to interact with them and watch their excitement is why I do these types of events.”

    During the event, children had the opportunity to climb inside the vehicles and ask questions about the uses of the vehicle and the military experience Silva and Fogle have experienced in the U.S. Army.

    “It is always an honor and a privilege to be able to do events like Touch a Truck,” said Fogle. “I love seeing how excited the children get when interacting with vehicles or equipment on display”, concluded Fogle.

