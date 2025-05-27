Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAKE IN THE HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez 

    85th Support Command

    Local students meet Spc. Kevin Silva, G3, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, during a Touch a Truck community event, May 23, 2025.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 9068354
    VIRIN: 250523-A-MP372-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: LAKE IN THE HILLS, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Students receive an Army experience during a local “Touch a truck” event, by SFC Edgar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    Touch a Truck
    SFC Edgar Valdez

