Date Taken: 05.23.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 17:08 Photo ID: 9068354 VIRIN: 250523-A-MP372-1001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.53 MB Location: LAKE IN THE HILLS, ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Students receive an Army experience during a local “Touch a truck” event, by SFC Edgar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.