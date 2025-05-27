Air Force Global Strike Command will hold a public virtual Town Hall June 4 to discuss the latest results from the Missile Community Cancer Study.
During the town hall, AFGSC leaders and medical professionals from the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM) will discuss the recently completed Comprehensive Health Risk Assessments for each of the three active missile bases. The CHRAs use the sampling data collected during the MCCS and attempt to estimate the health risk, including cancer risk, of long-term duty in Missile Alert Facilities.
The Missile Community Cancer Study focused on environmental factors at all three ICBM Wings. Additionally, the epidemiological arm is comparing 14 common cancers in the general population to missile-related career fields using large government and civilian health databases.
The room will open at 1:30 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 2 p.m.
To submit questions prior to the start of the town hall, please email afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.
To join, click on the following link: https://zoom.us/j/6724076228?pwd=aFpoN2Z2ODBEclFuK243YnJ6NnVrdz09&omn=99260079034
Information on how to attend the virtual Town Hall will be posted on the Missile Community Cancer Study website: https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 16:05
|Story ID:
|499102
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC announces MCCS Virtual Town Hall to discuss Environmental Sampling Results and the resulting Health Risk Assessment, by TSgt Shelby Thurman