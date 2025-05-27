AFGSC announces MCCS Virtual Town Hall to discuss Environmental Sampling Results and the resulting Health Risk Assessment

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman | A graphic created in Adobe Illustrator released online May 21, 2025, announcing Air...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman | A graphic created in Adobe Illustrator released online May 21, 2025, announcing Air Force Global Strike Command’s virtual town hall livestream regarding the ongoing Missile Community Cancer Study that will be fully open to the public for the fourth time to allow broader access to released information as well as let the public voice their own questions and concerns to Department of the Air Force senior leaders. The VTH is scheduled to be held on Zoom June 4, 2025, at 2:00 pm. CST, by AFGSC commander, Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, accompanied by DAF medical professionals and senior leaders. The recording of the event will be released afterwards on AFGSC’s YouTube and DVIDS pages. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Global Strike Command will hold a public virtual Town Hall June 4 to discuss the latest results from the Missile Community Cancer Study.



During the town hall, AFGSC leaders and medical professionals from the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM) will discuss the recently completed Comprehensive Health Risk Assessments for each of the three active missile bases. The CHRAs use the sampling data collected during the MCCS and attempt to estimate the health risk, including cancer risk, of long-term duty in Missile Alert Facilities.



The Missile Community Cancer Study focused on environmental factors at all three ICBM Wings. Additionally, the epidemiological arm is comparing 14 common cancers in the general population to missile-related career fields using large government and civilian health databases.



The room will open at 1:30 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 2 p.m.



To submit questions prior to the start of the town hall, please email afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.



To join, click on the following link: https://zoom.us/j/6724076228?pwd=aFpoN2Z2ODBEclFuK243YnJ6NnVrdz09&omn=99260079034



Information on how to attend the virtual Town Hall will be posted on the Missile Community Cancer Study website: https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/



-



