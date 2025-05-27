Self-Care: A Necessity, not a Luxury

by 1LT Alyssa Siller, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse, CRDAMC

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles the CRDAMC behavioral health team is offering to help enhance the mental health and wellbeing of our Fort Cavazos community.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - In today's fast-paced world, where constant busyness is the norm, making time for personal well-being often falls to the bottom of the priority list and is treated as an afterthought. However, self-care is not simply about indulgence—it is a vital component of maintaining balance between life’s responsibilities and personal health. When neglected, stress can accumulate, potentially leading to burnout, anxiety, and even physical health issues.

Self-care is the intentional practice of nurturing mental, emotional, and physical well-being. It involves recognizing individual needs and taking proactive steps to meet them before exhaustion sets in. Contrary to popular belief, self-care is not selfish—it is a foundational part of living a healthy, fulfilling life.

Incorporating self-care into a daily routine does not have to be time-consuming or expensive. The key lies in identifying what works best for each person and committing to it consistently. Self-care generally falls into several core categories:

• Physical: Prioritizing sleep, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, taking walks, and staying hydrated.

• Professional: Setting career goals, pursuing further education, leaving work-related stress at work, and learning to say "no" professionally.

• Emotional: Regularly checking in with emotions and expressing them in healthy ways through journaling, therapy, or talking with trusted individuals.

• Mental: Stimulating the mind with reading, learning new skills, practicing mindfulness, and ensuring adequate rest.

• Social: Spending time with supportive people and setting boundaries when necessary.

• Spiritual: Finding peace and meaning through practices such as meditation, prayer, or connecting with nature.

Self-care is a deeply personal experience and does not follow a one-size-fits-all approach. To gain insight into how individuals apply self-care in their lives, behavioral health staff at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center were asked to share their experiences:

What does self-care look like, and how is time made for it?

“Self-care looks like a vacation to the beach and incorporating it on my planned days off.” – Louis Baldwin, inpatient behavioral health registered nurse, CRDAMC

What is one self-care habit that feels essential?

“Doing my skin care.” – Pvt. 1st Class Shanik Pizzutillo, inpatient behavioral health technician, CRDAMC

Has there been a struggle to prioritize self-care, and how was it overcome?

“I have struggled with self-care multiple times. I usually try to surround myself with people who help keep me accountable. On days when I don’t feel like talking to anyone but know I’m not feeling like myself, I try to think about what would make me feel better in that moment and do it—whether it’s taking a shower, going outside, cleaning my room, or something else.” – Kayla Kunz, noncommissioned officer-in-charge, inpatient behavioral health, CRDAMC

To experience the full benefits of self-care, it must become a regular practice rather than an occasional luxury. Simple strategies can help make self-care a daily habit:

• Set aside personal time without guilt.

• Decline activities that drain energy.

• Engage in hobbies that bring joy.

• Prioritize rest and relaxation.

Caring for oneself not only enhances personal well-being but also improves the ability to be present and effective in other aspects of life. Rather than waiting for burnout, it is essential to treat self-care as an ongoing commitment—a daily investment in mental and emotional health. Self-care is not about doing everything; it is about doing what helps an individual feel balanced, recharged, and grounded. And above all, self-care is not selfish—it is essential.

If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed or in crisis, you can call or text 988 anytime to talk to someone who’s there to help and if it’s more serious or urgent, please head to your local emergency room. You’re never alone, and there’s always support out there.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 16:05 Story ID: 499099 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 48 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Self-Care: A Necessity, not a Luxury, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.