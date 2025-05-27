Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 16:05 Photo ID: 9068216 VIRIN: 250313-A-JC790-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.18 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Self-Care: A Necessity, not a Luxury, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.