Exchange Helps Make PCS Moving Season Quick and Simple with Online Resources

DALLAS – As military members and families prepare to receive their Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making sure they have everything they need for a smooth move.



The Exchange’s online PCS headquarters has resources for every step of the move. Military members and families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/guides/PCS to:



• Download a PCS checklist, which covers the to-do’s from three months before the move right up to the day of arrival.

• Shop tax-free online for storage, luggage, vacuums, cleaning supplies, linens, dining and cookware, home security, furniture, office supplies and more.

• Visit the Mobile Center to shop for new cellphones and services.

• Set up TV and internet for the new home.

• Shop major appliances from The Home Depot tax-free and with free delivery within CONUS on orders more than $396.

• Purchase in-home assembly and installation services from top-rated professionals in CONUS including home maintenance, smart home and home entertainment setup, moving and more.



“PCSing can be a chaotic time when you don’t know the right tips,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s PCS headquarters provides quick and convenient resources to reduce the stress of an already hectic move.”



PCSing military shoppers can save on their move through the Exchange:



• Use the MILITARY STAR® card to access special deals and promotions like 10% off first day purchases for new card members. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.

• View weekly sales flyers and sneak previews of upcoming sales at ShopMyExchange.com/cp/static-pages/weekly-ads.

• Receive 10% military discount pricing on car rentals with Enterprise and Sixt.

• Save 15% on storage solutions and 10% on moving services with PODS® Moving & Storage. (Conditions may apply.)

• Shop for a vehicle overseas with Military AutoSource using exclusive overseas military benefits.



Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians and military families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/guides/PCS to view resources and manage their move. For more information on the MILITARY STAR card, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



