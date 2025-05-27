USNCC and Alexandria Technical & Community College are Elevating Maritime Learning

Courtesy Photo | 250513-N-N0979-1001 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (May 13, 2025) Staff from the United States...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250513-N-N0979-1001 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (May 13, 2025) Staff from the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) and Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) collaborate for a Health of Partnership visit and graduation ceremony in Alexandria, Minnesota. USNCC offers naval-relevant associate degree and certificate programs to enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Navy graphic by U.S. Naval Community College) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. -The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) and the Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) gathered in May to recognize the graduating class of 2025 and commemorate their ongoing partnership. Together, the institutions are providing affordable, accessible, and transferable higher education to maritime service members on land and at sea, across the U.S. and around the world.



A GROWING PARTNERSHIP

Established in 2019 by the Secretary of the Navy, USNCC partners with world-class, accredited colleges and universities across the nation through the USNCC Consortium. In 2020, ATCC was part of the first group of institutions selected by USNCC to offer scalable, accessible, and transferable academic programs designed for the unique needs of the fleet and its globally deployed maritime forces. The two community colleges have coordinated since then with the ongoing goal of enriching enlisted members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard through high-quality naval-relevant credentials.



On May 14, USNCC President Randi Cosentino, Ed.D., joined Alexandria Technical and Community College as a featured speaker at its 2025 Commencement. This event celebrated the achievements of Academic Year 2024–25 graduates, including students from joint USNCC-ATCC programs. At the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria, Minnesota, Cosentino began by expressing gratitude to ATCC leadership and faculty for empowering the students at the heart of this partnership--helping realize the promise it was created to fulfill.



“ATCC’s strong support for service members means a great deal. What we’re doing together is more than offering classes—it’s truly understanding the unique experiences and needs of those in uniform and building programs that help them succeed now and throughout their lives,” Cosentino said.



“Last year, we solidified this partnership by expanding our portfolio from one to three robust engineering programs—” Cosentino continued, “greatly strengthening our STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) academic offerings for maritime service members. It’s really exciting that our collective efforts are producing these great results – for us as institutions but also most importantly for the lives and careers of our military workforce.”



USNCC and its academic partners are demonstrating the importance of high-quality, military-friendly education that supports operational readiness and professional advancement. The day after Cosentino provided those remarks, senior leaders from USNCC and ATCC conducted a Health of Partnership meeting that marked a significant milestone in the growing alliance.



The team held engaging discussions that assessed current program successes and challenges and explored new strategic initiatives and avenues for collaboration. The eventful day concluded with a college tour, where USNCC officials observed the partner institution’s operations and facilities firsthand and left with a deeper appreciation of its mission and impact. USNCC and ATCC successfully convened to reflect upon and renew their deep, shared commitment to fostering access and lifelong learning for maritime service members— increasing their lethality and warfighting capabilities.



“As a global college with significant experience supporting the military services and their members, ATCC very much values the character, work ethic, and experience that these students bring to our community,” said ATCC Associate Vice President of Workforce Development Tamara Arnott, Ph.D. “This expanding relationship is a chance to broaden access to higher education and improve the lives of this important group even more. We are excited to continue building the future together.”



USNCC Vice Provost of Academic and Student Success Mrim Boutla, Ph.D. added, “We appreciated the opportunity to experience the campus and students of ATCC. I was inspired by their commitment to the community and to innovation in the delivery of accessible education. We were able to witness the real-life impact they are making in the lives of working adult students and remain excited by the energy they bring to this team.”



PROUD STUDENT GRADUATES

On May 14, twenty maritime service members were recognized during the 2025 ATCC Commencement for earning USNCC-ATCC associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in naval nuclear engineering technology.



Cosentino proudly addressed these students, stating: “The path you’re taking really is vital to our future. You represent the American force of tomorrow—one that can out-think and out-perform any adversary anywhere. On behalf of both our institutions and everyone here today, thank you for your service, your commitment to learning, and your strength of character.”



Cosentino continued, “Keep moving forward on the journey of lifelong learning—we’re excited to see how you’ll grow, lead, and make a real difference for your families, communities, and country.”



Since 2021, USNCC-ATCC programs have engaged hundreds of students, with participation continuing to grow through Academic Year 2024-25. The institutions anticipate sharing annual enrollment and completion data later this summer, including this first cohort of graduates.



A SUITE Of STEM PROGRAMS

Engineering is the force behind the fleet—powering and enabling ships, vehicles, aircraft, and systems that drive every maritime service mission from land and sea to air and space. Through USNCC and ATCC, enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can earn associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in engineering with no out-of-pocket costs.



The USNCC-ATCC partnership currently provides three engineering associate degrees, an embedded undergraduate diploma also available as a standalone credential, and three embedded or standalone undergraduate certificates. USNCC delivers the 15-credit Naval Studies Certificate as part of each associate degree and as a standalone credential designed to equip future enlisted leaders. The details of the program areas are as follows:



GENERAL ENGINEERING focuses on foundational principles and problem-solving across all engineering disciplines—ideal for those interested in a four-year program or broad-based engineering role (launched in 2024). Through this program, students earn the Associate of Science in General Engineering, the Engineering Sciences Certificate, and the Engineering Requisites Certificate.



GENERAL ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY centers around hands-on application, systems maintenance, and technical support to keep critical systems running (launched in 2024). Through this program, students earn the Associate of Applied Science in General Engineering Technology and the General Engineering Technology Certificate.



NAVAL NUCLEAR ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY provides specialized training in cutting-edge nuclear systems and safety for careers in nuclear-powered naval vessels and energy sectors (launched in 2022). Through this program, students earn the Associate of Science in Engineering Fundamentals and the Engineering Fundamentals Diploma.



The USNCC-ATCC associate degrees, diploma, and certificates also include guaranteed pathways to four-year engineering programs at Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Excelsior University, St. Cloud State University, and Thomas Edison State University. Please visit usncc.edu for more details.



USNCC provides an additional 16 associate degrees and 12 certificates in STEM, leadership, and operations subject areas with six other institutional partners. USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025 - 2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen are encouraged to visit https://www.usncc.edu/s/enrollment for details on how to apply.



For more information about USNCC, please visit www.usncc.edu.