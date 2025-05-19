USNCC and Alexandria Technical & Community College are Elevating Maritime Learning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250513-N-N0979-1001 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (May 13, 2025) Staff from the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) and Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) collaborate for a Health of Partnership visit and graduation ceremony in Alexandria, Minnesota. USNCC offers naval-relevant associate degree and certificate programs to enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Navy graphic by U.S. Naval Community College)