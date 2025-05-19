Fort Gregg-Adams Advances Plans to Open Museums to the Public Through Defense Community Enclave Initiative

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski speaks to more than 35 civic, military...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski speaks to more than 35 civic, military and business leaders gathered to discuss the logistics of the museum access plan and then to chart a roadmap for implementation of the larger economic development plan during a planning charrette at the Ordnance Training Support Facility May 27, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Leaders at Fort Gregg-Adams are planning to open the installation’s historic museums to the public as part of the ongoing Defense Community Enclave initiative — and that’s only the first step.



While the three museums will be the first visible sign of the project, the goal is to use the land near the museums, currently occupied with World War II-era buildings scheduled for demolition – and find ways to work with community partners to develop the land for commercial and government use.



The DCE is a strategic project, with many governmental and business partners from the local area, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic development and honoring the Army’s legacy.



During today’s planning charrette held at the U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility, more than 35 civic, military and business leaders gathered to discuss the logistics of the museum access plan and then to chart a roadmap for implementation of the larger economic development plan. The weeklong charrette will be led by the Army Core of Engineers.



Initially, the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum, U.S. Army Women’s Museum and the U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility will be open to the public and accessible through a gate that won’t require installation access.



The world-class museums have long preserved artifacts and stories of military significance but have remained accessible primarily to Department of Defense ID cardholders. Through the DCE Initiative, the Army intends to remove that barrier and offer the broader community an opportunity to experience the rich military history housed on post.



“We see this as a critical step in strengthening the connection between Fort Gregg-Adams and the surrounding communities,” said Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski. “By opening our museums to the public, we are preserving the past while building new partnerships for the future.”



Mark Gillem, the Urban Collaborative Team principal facilitator, guided stakeholders through an interactive planning session, emphasizing the importance of community input as the project develops.



“By the end of this weeklong charrette planning process, we will be one step closer to making this initiative a reality,” said Gillem.



The Army is working with local and state partners to address infrastructure requirements such as gate access and security modifications.



With planning and coordination efforts underway, a ribbon cutting ceremony officially opening the museums to the public has been scheduled for June 13.