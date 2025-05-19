The Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski speaks to more than 35 civic, military and business leaders gathered to discuss the logistics of the museum access plan and then to chart a roadmap for implementation of the larger economic development plan during a planning charrette at the Ordnance Training Support Facility May 27, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9065633
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-JL021-1001
|Resolution:
|8039x5362
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gregg-Adams Advances Plans to Open Museums to the Public Through Defense Community Enclave Initiative, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Gregg-Adams Advances Plans to Open Museums to the Public Through Defense Community Enclave Initiative
No keywords found.