AFMAO conducts third phase of Department of the Air Force exercise

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations completed their third phase of a Department of the Air Force Mass Casualty Exercise held within the organization, including working with the Joint Personal Effects Depot and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, May 12-16, 2025.

The primary objectives for this exercise were to evaluate the Department of the Air Force’s survivor continuum of care capabilities in response to a large-scale incident and to validate mass casualty response plans. This included simulated DAF casualty and survivor long-term care at the Air Force Personnel Center with AFMAO members.

Lt. Col. Crystal Glaster, exercise commander and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations deputy commander, explains, “For AFMAO in particular, we wanted to know how does AFMAO support installation mortuary affairs teams and operate the Dover Port Mortuary in response to a mass fatality. In accordance with the AFMAO Mass Fatality Plan, can we actually execute like we say we can, and can the outside entities support our requests for additional personnel, supplies, and other resources.”

The Department-Level exercise demonstrated the Department of the Air Force’s preparedness for complex, larger-scale military operations by exercising AFMAO’s ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high-end threats on a moment's notice. The exercise also enabled the organization to remain aligned with the Department of Defense’s priorities of strengthening warrior ethos and credible deterrence.

The DAF Mass Casualty Exercise, delivered in three phases spanning the spring months of 2025. The simulated mass casualty event was an aircraft incident, leading to there being 104 human remains being processed and moved through AFMES after arriving at Dover through a modified dignified transfer.

Within phase 1, an aircraft carrying 16 simulated human remains arrived on April 17. The remains went through AFMES, where they were medically processed and evaluated. This process can include: doing an Explosive Ordnance Disposal check; autopsy and documentation, remains being processed through fingerprinting; dental and radiology; and personal effects being inventoried at JPED.

On May 12, phase 2 of the exercise began when AFMES released the 16 simulated remains to AFMAO. This was the first group of remains to arrive, enabling members to train in coordination with AFMES and enhance their understanding of administrative processing. Between those dates, the 88 remaining remains arrived at Dover on a simulated aircraft movement.

Phase 3 of the exercise began with preparation in Triage, as well as in the back of the house in the embalming unit, preparing for the last of the remains from Phase 2 to arrive on an aircraft. The AFMAO Triage team consists of individuals who are trained in the knowledge of personal protective equipment, understanding appropriate chemicals and supplies embalmers request when handling a mass fatality.

The AFMAO carry team prepared for the dignified transfer, which simulated an arrival of 4 transfer cases, by conducting a pre-brief led by the Command, Control and Communication section, also known as C3, which is an operation center that tracks and disseminates information regarding the return of fallen service members. The carry team was composed of six deployed AFMAO members, each trained in the solemn transfer of remains and representing their respective functional sections. Once the transfer is completed by the movement of the transfer cases into the transfer vehicles, the simulated remains are the final ones to be processed through AFMES and sent to AFMAO.

The deployed members of AFMAO worked with permanent party members to move the remains through administrative processing, as well as embalming, dress and restoration, uniforms, and departures. They then coordinate travel to return them to their loved ones for final disposition while simultaneously providing liaison support and engaging installation mortuary affairs teams. Glaster explained that AFMAO showcased their ability to think outside the box and maximize the use of immediate force, both permanent party and deployed personnel.

Throughout the exercise, the Resiliency Team stationed within AFMAO not only stepped in to assist with the participating members, but in this scenario, offered training to impacted installation’s Chaplains and religious affairs teams on topics such as needs of the mourner, companioning the bereaved and compassion fatigue.

Glaster explains the importance of the resilience team in large-scale operations like this, “Even though everyone is focused on the taking care of survivors and honoring the fallen, we have to ensure the well-being of all those involved so the mission can get done.”

The AFMAO Wing Inspection Team, consisting of AFMAO leadership and different team representatives, ensured mission success and accuracy, testing AFMAO members' abilities to prepare remains while under the constructs and obstacles of the exercise.

“This exercise was designed to help us identify the gaps and seams across multi-functional areas and within our own organization. Each phase highlighted areas for improvement, and we did just that—improved. How we responded and the considerations we took are all valuable to feed into our operating instructions and mass fatality plans,” Glaster said.

Through this effort, AFMAO advanced its mission to ensure Dignity, Honor, and Respect to the fallen, while providing Care, Service, and Support to their families.

