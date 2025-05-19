Serving Those Who Serve: Military Community Donates More than $2.7 Million to Military Relief Funds

DALLAS – During 2024, Exchange shoppers contributed more than $2.7 million to Army Emergency Relief (AER), the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), a 7.1% increase from the previous year.



“The Exchange is honored to partner with military relief agencies to help service members and families when they need it most,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Exchange shoppers are generous, and their donations are key to strengthening readiness and retention.”



Since 2017, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $11.9 million to AER, AFAF and NMCRS. These donations fund critical programs such as interest-free loans, scholarships and grants that ease financial burdens associated with education, emergencies and other unexpected challenges.



“Thanks to the generosity of the Exchange community, AER can provide our Soldiers and their families financial assistance when they need it most,” said retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Tony Grinston, AER CEO.



Retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, who leads the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from the AFAF, says the partnership helps Airmen and Guardians take care of their own.



“Every penny of every dollar donated by Exchange shoppers helps an Airman, Guardian, or their families facing a moment of crisis,” Thomas said. “These contributions provide real, immediate support when it's needed most.”



Since 2023, shoppers in the Pacific have been able to donate to NMCRS.



“Since the beginning of our partnership, the contributions of Exchange shoppers in the Pacific Region have been critical to Marines, Sailors and their families, providing them with free, confidential resources,” said retired Marine Lt. Gen. Robert Ruark, NMCRS President/CEO.



Exchange shoppers can donate $1 at the register or speak with an associate to contribute more to support these agencies. Online shoppers can donate in $5 increments at ShopMyExchange.com.



To learn more about the Exchange’s contribution to this initiative, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give/.



