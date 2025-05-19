Investing in our community, investing in our people: The DC National Guard-employer partnership

WASHINGTON — Employers who support National Guard and Reserve members are crucial for maintaining readiness and a deployable military force. That is why Dr. Christine Going, senior advisor for the VA's Food Security Office, was recognized with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award for her support to an employee balancing duty as a D.C. Air National Guard member and Veterans Health Administration executive officer. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Larry Gillespie, District of Columbia chair representative for ESGR, presented the award at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Central Office, highlighting Going's exceptional commitment to Senior Master Sgt. Jason Melton's service.



Supportive employers are crucial to the strength of the National Guard and Reserve, encouraging recruitment and retention. According to a 2025 RAND Corporation report, the success of the reserve component hinges on service members with military and civilian careers in tandem and the support of their civilian employers in a balancing act.



"Civilian employers empower their National Guard and Reserve employees by fostering a supportive workplace culture that values military service," said Col. Matthew F. Blue, Director of Staff – Air, DCNG. "Guard and Reserve members, in turn, bring leadership experience, adaptability, and a mission-focused mindset that enhances problem-solving and team dynamics in civilian roles." This creates a mutually beneficial relationship, providing employers with dedicated professionals while bolstering national defense. Going's support for Melton, the superintendent of Public Affairs for the DCNG Headquarters, exemplifies this vital partnership.”



Going's commitment extended beyond simply accommodating a schedule; she actively champions service, such as hiring temporary staff to cover duties during absences and fosters a supportive work environment that eases transition between civilian and military responsibilities.



"It’s a privilege to support National Guard and Reserve service members,” said Going. “Their sacrifices deserve our full backing.” This sentiment resonates deeply within the Guard community, where the majority of uniform personnel are dual-career professionals.



"Supportive employers like Dr. Going create a win-win situation," said Dr. Steven Lieberman, acting VA Under Secretary for Health, during the ceremony. By empowering National Guard and Reserve employees, organizations become stronger and more resilient. "The skills and experience these service members gain translate directly into a more effective workforce," said Lieberman. "In honoring her, we recognize a collective effort to uphold the values of service and sacrifice."



The ESGR Patriot Award recognizes employers who provide exceptional support, including flexible schedules, time off for deployments and understanding during military-related family care needs. There’s peace of mind knowing members can fulfill military obligations without jeopardizing civilian careers.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Perry, a military personnel management assistant at Headquarters, DCANG, shared a contrasting experience underscoring the importance of supportive employers. "My previous employer was hesitant to approve leave for annual training, creating significant stress and anxiety,” said Perry. “This reluctance made it difficult to provide additional support to my military unit and delayed my military development. The lack of understanding of the scope and importance of military obligations hindered my ability to serve effectively. Genuine employer support isn't just about adhering to legal requirements; it's about recognizing and valuing the sacrifices and service of our Guard members."



Command Chief Master Sgt. Sean M. Larson, District of Columbia Air National Guard, echoed this sentiment. This support, Larson emphasized, is crucial for recruitment and retention.



"As both a drill-status Guardsman and a civilian employee, I've seen firsthand how private-sector leaders can empower their National Guard team members, strengthening their own organizations," he said. "These employees bring mission-ready skills, leadership under pressure, and a commitment to excellence. When employers support their service, they invest in a workforce that is agile, disciplined, and ready to lead through any challenge."



Larson's civilian employer, Stoney Trent, a veteran and owner of The Bulls Run Group, agrees. "I greatly value the contributions of veterans, Guardsmen, and Reservists," he stated. "They provide a value- and mission-driven focus." Trent's company employs Guard members in roles ranging from cyber operators to solutions architects. "They bring military and intelligence community expertise, and they help us stay connected with the warfighters," he said, highlighting their "culture of dignity, respect, mentoring, and caring for teammates." This is a clear advantage for any organization.



Dr. Going's support was further recognized with an invitation to participate in the Employer's Bosslift program. On Feb. 20, 2025, Going and her husband boarded a KC-135 Stratotanker flown by the 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The flight showcased an in-flight refueling with F-16 Fighting Falcons. "Thanks to this program, I was provided with the opportunity to see firsthand the critical operations the military undertakes," said Going. "This experience has deepened my appreciation for the dedication and skill of military service members."



While most employers are supportive, the RAND report also acknowledges that challenges persist. Some "friction points" include insufficient advance notice of duty timing and duration, and difficulty identifying U.S. Department of Defense points of contact. The report also highlights the complexities of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.



Does your employer go above and beyond to support your military service? Nominate them for a 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award or other ESGR award. These awards not only recognize deserving employers but also highlight the vital role they play in supporting our local DC community and the readiness of the DC National Guard. It is a powerful way to show appreciation and encourage employer support for National Guard and Reserve members right here in the District.



About the Employer Support Freedom Award



The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award recognizes employers who go above and beyond to support their employees' military service. Nominations are open for the 2025 awards, as well as other ESGR awards recognizing employer support for the DC National Guard and Reserve. Learn more and nominate deserving employers at https://www.esgr.mil/.



About the DC National Guard



To learn more about the DC National Guard, visit https://dc.ng.mil/About-Us/. Information on career opportunities with the DC National Guard can be found at https://dc.ng.mil/Join-the-DC-National-Guard/Careers/.



Recruiting Information



Individuals interested in joining the DC Air National Guard can contact Senior Master Sgt. Marissa Graham at 240-583-9999 or via email at Marissa.graham.2@us.af.mil. For information on joining the D.C. Army National Guard, call 1-888-719-9151 or email JoinDCARNG@gmail.com.

