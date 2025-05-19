NATO experts coordinate military asset tracking standards

Photo By Greg Wilson | Members of the NATO 48th Asset Tracking Working Group gather during a meeting break...... read more read more Photo By Greg Wilson | Members of the NATO 48th Asset Tracking Working Group gather during a meeting break held May 12-16 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Forty-one representatives from 14 NATO member countries discussed asset tracking best practices and next generation technology. The work group plays a crucial role in establishing standardized procedures, ensuring NATO allies can operate seamlessly under recognized and measurable guidelines. The meeting was hosted by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Packaging, Storage, and Containerization Center. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Greg Wilson, ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Standardizing asset tracking across a 32-nation military alliance is no small task, but it’s essential for operational success. With each NATO member managing wartime logistics differently, ensuring seamless coordination is a challenge that demands innovative solutions—and that’s exactly what experts tackled at a recent working group meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Army Sustainment Command plays a vital role in ensuring logistical readiness and operational sustainment for the U.S. Army - and its partners. As a key player in sustainment operations worldwide, ASC ensures that weapons, equipment, resources, and more get to Soldiers when and where they need them.

That is why ASC’s Packaging, Storage, and Containerization Center hosted the 48th Asset Tracking Working Group May 12-16.

The work group convened to strengthen coordination and interoperability among NATO members. Working group meetings are held semiannually, with different nations hosting each event. PSCC participated as a representative on behalf of Army Headquarters, G-3 (Operations) serving as the U.S. Head of Delegation and representative to the group.

The U.S. coordinated the planning efforts for this year's first meeting, with Barry Barbe, logistics management specialist with PSCC in Tobyhanna Army Deport, Pennsylvania, as lead.

In total there were 41 participants from 14 different NATO nations, three NATO agencies, representatives from Headquarters, Department of the Army G-4 (Logistics), and U.S. Transportation Command.

The work group discussed asset tracking best practices and next generation technology. The work group plays a crucial role in establishing standardized procedures, ensuring NATO allies can operate seamlessly under recognized and measurable guidelines. Discussions centered on transport package in-transit message requirements for tracking critical material, including weapons, equipment, and other operational assets.

"Interoperability is the key to success for our NATO alliance," Barbe emphasized.

He further highlighted the importance of logistical cooperation, explaining that the meeting “reinforced NATO's commitment to readiness.” As global challenges continue to evolve, Barbe stressed that collaborative efforts remain essential to the alliance's strategic effectiveness.

"Soldiers from the 21st Theater Support Command and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade are critical partners to NATO," Barbe said. "Interoperability is essential for smooth and efficient sustainment support across all NATO areas of operation."

That support is crucial for warfighters who need to know that supplies – weapons, ammo, shelter, food, or whatever - will be where they’re supposed to be when needed.

Barbe noted that the 21st TSC and ASC’s 405th AFSB, both based in Germany, serve as the lead organizations for all sustainment activities within U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Their responsibilities encompass logistics, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, and other key areas of military support. The ASTWG aims to ensure that all standardization agreements are practical and can be effectively implemented by partner nations.

Zachary Holden, a civil engineer on the PSCC team, said the meetings “provided a window into the various challenges arising from 32 NATO nations working together towards a common goal.”

ASTWG members participate in several NATO exercises annually, Asset Tracking Capability Integration Campaign, Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise and Capable Logistician to name a few.