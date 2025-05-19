NATO experts coordinate military asset tracking standards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the NATO 48th Asset Tracking Working Group gather during a meeting break held May 12-16 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Forty-one representatives from 14 NATO member countries discussed asset tracking best practices and next generation technology. The work group plays a crucial role in establishing standardized procedures, ensuring NATO allies can operate seamlessly under recognized and measurable guidelines. The meeting was hosted by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Packaging, Storage, and Containerization Center. (Courtesy photo)