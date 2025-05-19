On the Radar: How CTT1 Butts Became a Fleet-Ready Warfighter

Photo By Austen McClain | Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Nathan Butts, assigned to Information...... read more read more Photo By Austen McClain | Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Nathan Butts, assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC), poses for a portrait at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida, May 7, 2025. IWTC Corry Station, a subordinate command of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), delivers world-class technical training to develop the Navy’s cryptologic and information warfare professionals. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

For Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Nathan Butts, joining the Navy was more than a career choice; it was a chance to rewrite his story. Raised in Smiths Station, Alabama, Butts came from a difficult upbringing with few positive role models and little direction. Enlisting in the Navy gave him a chance to reset, to find purpose and to become the kind of mentor he once needed.



“I did not really have people showing me how to live with discipline or vision,” Butts said. “The Navy gave me that, starting day one at boot camp.”



Butts’ journey began with Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, followed by the intensive Cryptologic Technician Technical “A” School at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, a Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) schoolhouse under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) domain. There, he encountered a learning environment unlike any he had known, one that paired high academic standards with hands-on training and strong mentorship.



Cryptologic technicians technical (CTTs) specialize in analyzing radar signals and operating electronic warfare systems that protect Navy assets from threats like missile seekers and targeting radars. Their work is essential to the survivability of ships and aircraft in contested environments, making them a critical part of the fleet’s defensive posture.



Butts credits his NETC instructors for laying the groundwork not only for his technical development, but for his professional growth. Their influence helped shape the way he approaches teaching today.



Forging a Career of Impact



After graduating from the “A” school, Butts reported to USS Cape St. George (CG 71), which was undergoing long-term maintenance. Eager for operational experience, he volunteered to support cryptologic and electronic warfare teams across the fleet. This initiative led him to USS Port Royal (CG 73), where he gained hands-on experience in surface electronic warfare and earned his first Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He later served aboard USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Gridley (DDG 101), leading watch teams through certification and fleet readiness exercises.



Along the way, he became known for his initiative and leadership. On multiple platforms, Butts trained crews from the ground up—translating NETC instruction into mission-ready execution. His efforts earned recognition from Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander of Naval Surface Forces, who personally coined Butts for his performance.



“Not every ship had someone who could step in and train their teams like that,” Butts said. “I was proud to bring what I learned and help other Sailors become confident in their roles.”



Leading the Next Generation



In 2024, Butts returned to IWTC Corry Station; not as a student, but as an instructor. Since arriving, he has quickly risen to lead the entire schoolhouse instructor team.



“The sailors in my classroom are my family,” Butts said. “I’m not just teaching a job. I’m preparing them for the fleet, for leadership, for life.”



He sees the impact of NETC training firsthand in his students. Many, like him, enter the program unsure of what their rate means or how they fit into the Navy mission. But over time, Butts watches them develop confidence and pride as they realize how critical their role is in electronic warfare and missile defense.



“By the time they leave here, they understand they are a shield for the fleet,” Butts said. “They are the ones standing between our ships and incoming threats. That is a serious responsibility, and they rise to meet it.”



A Fleet-Ready Force



For Butts, teaching is about more than passing on skills, it is about shaping the culture of lethality and survivability that defines today’s Navy.



“The NETC curriculum gives our students the tools,” Butts explained. “But it is the instructors who instill the mindset—how to apply those tools when lives are on the line.”



His students do not just learn how to operate advanced systems; they learn how to think, adapt and lead under pressure.



A Message to Future Sailors



When asked what he would say to someone considering the Navy, Butts did not hesitate.



“If you are undecided, remember this: American naval power keeps the world’s sea lanes open. That keeps food on shelves and fuel in cars. No job in the Navy is too small to make a difference,” he said. “And while you are serving, you will get to see places most people only dream about.”



A Testament to NETC’s Mission



CTT1 Butts’ story reflects the transformative power of the Naval Education and Training Command. From developing technical mastery to mentoring the next generation, Butts exemplifies the impact of world-class training that prepares Sailors to operate with precision, discipline, and purpose.



CTT1 Butts' story reflects the transformative power of the Naval Education and Training Command. From developing technical mastery to mentoring the next generation, Butts exemplifies the impact of world-class training that prepares Sailors to operate with precision, discipline, and purpose.

NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters.