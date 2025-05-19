NETC Street to Fleet Series - IWTC Corry Station

Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Nathan Butts, assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC), poses for a portrait at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida, May 7, 2025. IWTC Corry Station, a subordinate command of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), delivers world-class technical training to develop the Navy’s cryptologic and information warfare professionals. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain)
Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 12:19
Photo ID:
|9064545
VIRIN:
|250507-N-HN924-1002
Resolution:
|2592x1728
Size:
|486.95 KB
Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
Web Views:
|13
Downloads:
|0
On the Radar: How CTT1 Butts Became a Fleet-Ready Warfighter
