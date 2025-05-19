2-15 FA Soldiers Sharpen Combat Readiness During Table XVIII Artillery Qualification

Photo By Spc. Samuel Shomento | Soldiers with Assassin Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Shomento | Soldiers with Assassin Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), fire an illumination round during the nighttime live-fire portion of the battery’s Table XVIII qualification at Fort Drum, New York, on May 18, 2025. Table XVIII enhances readiness by validating the battery’s ability to deliver accurate fire support in diverse combat scenarios while improving coordination, precision, and rapid response capabilities for real-world operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 19) –The thunderous roar of artillery echoed across the Fort Drum training grounds as Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment conducted Table XVIII artillery qualifications from May 18-19, just one day after completing Mountain Peak 25-01. Mountain Peak 25-01 was a large-scale combat operations exercise involving more than 3,000 Soldiers at Fort Drum, New York, that took place May 9-18, 2025.



“Table XVIII is the combined exercise we complete for our battalion certification,” said 1st Lt. Stephen Van Matre, 1st Platoon leader of Alpha Battery, 2-15 FA. “It brings together all three gun batteries, observers, and battalion staff to work as one team for the first time before we go to our JRTC rotation.”



The field training exercise marked a critical step in the battalion’s readiness cycle. Table XVIII evaluates a unit’s ability to coordinate, maneuver and deliver precise, synchronized fires across all three of its batteries.



Training scenarios simulated complex battlefield conditions, requiring Alpha Battery to shift positions rapidly, communicate across dispersed terrain, and synchronize fires with sister batteries to support maneuver units. Table XVIII tested Soldiers’ ability to operate under pressure, maintain effective communication, and execute fire missions accurately and efficiently.



“The battalion staff is being tested on moving the batteries, tracking ammunition, and firing on targets in different phases using batteries that are constantly repositioning,” said 1st Lt. Christian Petrilli, 2nd Platoon leader of Alpha Battery. “There’s a lot of coordination between multiple elements. The main success marker of Table XVIII is the battalion’s ability to bring it all together.”



The exercise began with detailed reconnaissance and the occupation of firing points, followed by a series of dry and live-fire missions under both day and night conditions. Each battery operated independently while remaining under the command and control of the battalion fire direction center.



The nighttime portion of the exercise showcased Soldier discipline and cohesion. With only red-lens flashlights to guide them, each section operated as part of a synchronized team, delivering fires to support Brigade objectives.



“At the battery and platoon level, we’re always moving and emplacing, so Table XVIII gives us the opportunity to practice being ready to shoot and move at all times while still meeting the battalion’s objectives,” Petrilli said.



Table XVIII serves as the final battalion-level validation before the unit heads to the Joint Readiness Training Center, where they will conduct full-spectrum operations alongside infantry, cavalry and, aviation elements in a replicated combat environment.