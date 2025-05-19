Honoring Fallen Service Members for Memorial Day

Photo By Ninoshka Basantes | In honor of Memorial Day, Captain Matthew Olson alongside sailors and staff from Naval...... read more read more Photo By Ninoshka Basantes | In honor of Memorial Day, Captain Matthew Olson alongside sailors and staff from Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex placed flags on the 880 graves located at Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery on May 22, 2025. The cemetery's burials represent not only American dead, but also individuals from Brazil, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Russia Spain, Sweden and Germany are buried here. see less | View Image Page

Portsmouth, Va. – Sailors, civilians from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex and community leaders gathered for a flag placement ceremony in honor of Memorial Day on May 22, 2025, paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their countries.

Participants, including Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and Councilman Mark Hugel, placed flags at each headstone, recognizing the courage and sacrifice of both American and foreign service members laid to rest there. The act served as a visual reminder of the shared burden of loss and the passage of history.

“As we prepare to observe Memorial Day, this ceremony allows us to pause and reflect and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” said Captain Matthew Olson, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “Each flag represents a life dedicated to service, and it’s our duty to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.”

The ceremony took place at the historic Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery, a solemn resting place that dates back to the early 19th century. Nestled within Portsmouth Annex, the cemetery holds the remains of U.S. military personnel as well as foreign service members from Canada, Great Britain, France, Russia, Germany, and the Confederates. It stands as a unique testament to the complex history of military conflict and remembrance in the region.

As the nation prepares to observe Memorial Day, the ceremony reflected a deep sense of honor, remembrance, and respect for those who gave their lives in uniform.