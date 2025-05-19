Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Fallen Service Members for Memorial Day

    In honor of Memorial Day, Captain Matthew Olson alongside sailors and staff from Naval

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Story by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Portsmouth, Va. – Sailors, civilians from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex and community leaders gathered for a flag placement ceremony in honor of Memorial Day on May 22, 2025, paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their countries.
    Participants, including Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and Councilman Mark Hugel, placed flags at each headstone, recognizing the courage and sacrifice of both American and foreign service members laid to rest there. The act served as a visual reminder of the shared burden of loss and the passage of history.
    “As we prepare to observe Memorial Day, this ceremony allows us to pause and reflect and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” said Captain Matthew Olson, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “Each flag represents a life dedicated to service, and it’s our duty to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.”
    The ceremony took place at the historic Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery, a solemn resting place that dates back to the early 19th century. Nestled within Portsmouth Annex, the cemetery holds the remains of U.S. military personnel as well as foreign service members from Canada, Great Britain, France, Russia, Germany, and the Confederates. It stands as a unique testament to the complex history of military conflict and remembrance in the region.
    As the nation prepares to observe Memorial Day, the ceremony reflected a deep sense of honor, remembrance, and respect for those who gave their lives in uniform.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 09:14
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Memorial Day

    Memorial Day
    NSA Hampton Roads
    Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery

