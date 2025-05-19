CFAY Prepares for Annual Typhoon Season

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) is preparing for the typhoon season that officially begins Sunday, June 1.



Typhoons can bring intense winds, heavy rainfall and flooding.



CFAY follows the Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness, or TCCOR, system to guide the community through preparation and response.



“The TCCOR system is designed to protect lives and property by providing a clear, shared response plan for our base community,” said Reggie Toledo, CFAY’s Emergency Management Officer. “By understanding each TCCOR level and acting early, we can reduce risks, strengthen preparedness, and ensure everyone stays safe when severe weather approaches.”



TCCOR is a readiness scale used to predict the timing and likelihood of destructive winds. Destructive winds are defined as winds that are sustained at 50 knots, or about 58 mph or 93 km/h.



CFAY typically starts the typhoon season at TCCOR 5. If a typhoon forms and approaches the Kanto Plain, the TCCOR level increases to trigger base-wide precautions.



The TCCOR levels at CFAY are:



– TCCOR 5: Possible destructive winds within 96 hours.

– TCCOR 4: Possible destructive winds within 72 hours.

– TCCOR 3: Possible destructive winds within 48 hours.

– TCCOR 2: Anticipated destructive winds within 24 hours.

– TCCOR 1: Anticipated destructive winds within 12 hours.

– TCCOR 1 Emergency: Destructive winds occurring – stay indoors.

– TCCOR 1 Recovery: Winds have passed – remain indoors unless authorized.

– All Clear: Typhoon threat has ended – resume normal activity with caution.



CFAY may also enter TCCOR Storm Watch when a storm passes nearby but isn’t expected to bring destructive winds directly.



“CFAY might shift to Storm Watch after a typhoon passes as a precaution before lowering back to a normal readiness level,” Toledo said. “Storm Watch signals heightened awareness in case conditions change.”



The appropriate TCCOR level is decided by the installation commander with Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) Yokosuka playing a critical role. NOAC Yokosuka provides regional storm forecasts and provides the information necessary to keep the base community safe.



As the TCCOR level rises, CFAY and other Yokosuka-area commands take action. Ships may sortie. Facilities brace for high winds. Outdoor items are secured. For base community members and personnel living off-base, TCCOR serves as a timeline to finalize storm preparations.



Have a plan.



“Typhoons can escalate quickly, and preparedness is key to minimizing risks,” Toledo said. “If you're in an area affected by TCCOR, having a well-thought-out plan can make all the difference. You can find more details on the CFAY Emergency Management official webpage.”



The link is available here: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Operations-and-Management/Emergency-Management/Tropical-Cyclone-Condition-of-Readiness/.



Though outside the TCCOR program, United States Forces Japan’s (USFJ) Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP) is an essential part of a well-established plan.



The EEP packet is a requirement for all SOFA-sponsored personnel to have completed, submitted and held on file with each unit’s designated Command EEP Warden.



“The EEP also provides peace of mind,” Damage Controlman Second Class Joshua Roman of CFAY Emergency Management said. “If the order ever occurs, military families will be safely relocated and their property protected.”



The CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center also provides free workshops on the EEP and other Emergency and Disaster Preparedness programs to help make sense and clarify the two programs.



Build a kit.



Ready Navy’s official website (https://www.ready.navy.mil/) provides the foundation for what any emergency kit should include.



Some recommendations to start an emergency kit include having at least three days of non-perishable food, a gallon of water per person per day, flashlights, batteries, a radio, cash in a waterproof bag, as well as critical medications and pet supplies.



“In an emergency situation, everything is moving fast and things can get overwhelming quickly,” said Stephanie Soliz, the regional program specialist at American Red Cross Yokosuka. “Having a go-bag prepared can really help.”



Soliz also encourages Sailors to fill out an American Red Cross Contact Card before deploying in case their families on land need to reach out in an emergency.



She recommends Sailors write down their information exactly as the Red Cross will ask for it – with all of the military acronyms and unit identification codes – and take a photo of it to give to their family.



“It’s hard to remember all of that information even on normal days when there’s no emergency,” Soliz said.



Stay informed.



First, register for the CFAY Emergency Management AtHoc Notification System. This system reaches all registered personnel through text message, email and the AtHoc app, providing updates on storm conditions, gate closures and other pertinent emergency information.



Personnel living off base might also want to consider registering for emergency notification systems operated by local Japanese government officials. A full list of city-operated emergency notification systems is available in the CFAY Welcome Aboard guide at: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Welcome-Aboard/.



Personnel with a radio tucked away in a closet, consider taping a note to it reminding whoever picks it up that AFN’s AM station is Eagle 810. Eagle 810 serves emergency communications and allows AFN personnel and base officials to reach community members even during power outages.



Bookmark the NOAC Yokosuka website (https://www.metoc.navy.mil/noacy/fiveday_yoko.htm) for updated forecasts and current storm tracking.



Follow CFAY Public Affairs’ main social media channels on Facebook and Instagram, @cfayokosuka. Facebook provides more in-depth updates while Instagram Stories delivers short alerts.



“Use the TCCOR timeline as a guide: check supplies at TCCOR 4, secure property by TCCOR 3, finish errands by TCCOR 2, and stay indoors from TCCOR 1 until the All Clear is given,” Toledo said.



As unpredictable as typhoons can be, they are a part of life in Japan. CFAY’s TCCOR system provides structure and early warning.



With preparation and attention to alerts, families can weather the storm safely and confidently.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 05:19 Story ID: 498908 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Prepares for Annual Typhoon Season, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.