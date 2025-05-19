Freedom Oak unveiled in Meditation Pavilion, Dover AFB

Photo By Jason Minto | Horace L. Larry, director of Air Force services for Headquarters Air Force, Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Jason Minto | Horace L. Larry, director of Air Force services for Headquarters Air Force, Lt. Col. Crystal A. Glaster, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations deputy commander and Dave Coker, Fisher House Foundation, president, cut the ribbon for the Freedom Oak at the Mediation Pavilion on the Fisher House for the Families of the Fallen campus at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 23, 2025. The Fisher House Foundation commissioned artist, Deran Wright along with Schafer Art Bronze Team, to create a new bronze tree of life. The Mediation Pavilion serves as a quiet, private space to support the emotional and spiritual needs of grieving families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Upon entering the Meditation Pavilion at the Fisher House for Families of the Fallen on Dover Air Force Base, one’s focus may momentarily shift from the weight of grief and emotional strain to a sense of connection with the powerful, embracing presence of the new “Freedom Oak”, a bronze oak tree sculpture unveiled by the Fisher House Foundation on Friday, May 23, 2025.



Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by multiple mission partners and leadership members, including Lt. Col. Crystal Glaster, officiator, and AFMAO Fisher House deployed Airmen, representatives of the Fisher House Foundation, including President Dave Coker, Chief of Staff Mary Considine, and Trustee Suzie Schwartz. Members of A1S, Mr. Horace Larry, Air Force Director of Services and ribbon cutter, and leadership and personnel from the 436th Airlift Wing, as well as the U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Orton, Joint Personal Effects Depot Commander.



The ceremony began with a warm dedication to the tree from Senior Airman Carrisa Hosein, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen manager, “We gather today to dedicate this comforting space to the families of fallen service members and to honor the hard work and dedication of the individuals that dreamt, designed, coordinated, facilitated and led the construction and installation of this magnificent bronze tree.”



Coker also gave comments, highlighting the significant history the organization has with AFMAO and the honor and dignity behind supporting the visiting families.



The tree was designed and created by artist Deran Wright, from Fort Worth, Texas. Wright, along with the Schafer Art Bronze team and Choice Stone Granite, spent multiple months working from original sketches from Wright to create the tree from the roots up, working with the Fisher House Foundation to create a symbol that can carry the weight of the AFMAO mission.



Wright describes the Tree simply as “a good American tree”, combining its heritage and its symbolism with the purpose of the meditation pavilion. “A lot of the symbolism of the oak in particular is of strength and courage,” Wright describes. “It's a real, mighty oak, and from small beginnings grow huge things.”



Freedom Oak itself is topped with hundreds of handcrafted oak leaves, connecting to an under canopy of branches, allowing natural light to shine through the cracks. Surrounded by dark, black marble, the tree stands tall and unwavering in the room. “It has roots that spread way down into the earth, but then it also stretches up to the sky,” Wright says, describing the foundation of his sculpture. “It is a rooted symbol that also stretches up toward things that we can't really know about; it's a connection between the Earth and Heaven, it's a universal symbol to all cultures.”



The process of making a large bronze sculpture requires multiple teams and processes. Beginning with multiple sketches and designs from Wright, he, along with the Fisher House Foundation, decided on a final design in which Wright designed in clay. He handcrafted each line along the roots, the 3-dimensional spacing of the different pieces of the tree, and each individual leaf. From there, he was able to send the sculpture to the Schafer Art Bronze team, also based out of Texas. The sculpture is molded by their team, where they work intricately and extensively to be able to bring each detail to life with their melted bronze casting. To finalize the piece, a black granite base was added around the bottom of the sculpture.



Wright has been making bronze sculptures since he was 17. Since then, he has been able to create a bond with bronze casters and can work with them hand-in-hand to bring his creations to life. Wright explained that over time, the 2-ton sculpture will begin to change color due to its patina (a thin, natural surface layer that develops on metals like copper, bronze, and brass due to oxidation or chemical reactions over time), something he works into his process with all of his sculptures. The patina process brings life to the sculptures, showing how they adapt to changes and the environment around them, reflective of the families that come through the Fisher House campus.



The pavilion is adjacent to the Fisher House of the Families of the Fallen. The 1,714 square foot Meditation Pavilion provides a quiet place for families to gather, pray and reflect during their stay at the Fisher House. The pavilion is used as a gathering place for families and is the first and only one of its kind. Filled with natural light and tall windows, the pavilion honors the sculpture by allowing light to shine through its branches.



“In this place of reflection, the oak stands as a symbol of strength, endurance, and the eternal bond of love and sacrifice. Its roots run deep, honoring the past; its branches reach skyward, embracing hope for the future. Like the acorn that carries the promise of new beginnings, may this space offer solace, renewal, and the quiet strength to carry on,” explains Hosein, about what the Freedom Oak will bring to arriving families. “In honor of those we have lost, may their sacrifice be the seed from which freedom grows.”



Before the ribbon-cutting portion of the event, the dedication ceremony concluded with remarks from Lt. Col. Crystal Glaster, AFMAO Deputy Commander. “These families come to us in the most difficult times of their lives, some numb, some in shock and disbelief, but all very aware that their life will be forever changed,” Glaster explained, motioning towards the sculpture. “Our hope is this piece reminds them to look up and keep moving forward. There are new branches, new leaves, and more blooming that is yet to come, but they are anchored by the memory of their loved ones.”