Tulsa, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District participated in the annual Memorial Day weekend Safe Kids news conference today at Bass Pro Shop in Broken Arrow. The emphasis was on keeping safe during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.



Several agencies were represented, and each attendee spoke about their safety focus. Tulsa District Commander Col. Jessica Goffena reminded the public about staying safe when engaging in water-related activities at USACE lakes.



“The Tulsa District manages 38 lakes that host more than 19 million visitors each year. Last year 17 people lost their lives while enjoying recreation at these sites. Even one person is too many, which makes water safety a top priority for us,” said Goffena. “Activities in and around water are inherently dangerous, so it is critically important that you practice safe, sensible, and thoughtful activities at our lakes.”

Goffena encouraged the recreating public to wear the right fit and type of life jacket, to take a boating safety course, and to not boat under the influence.



Other agencies at the event were the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ride Safe Oklahoma, and the Broken Arrow Police Department.



Safe Kids reports that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is traditionally called the “100 Deadliest Days.” Research shows that more than 30 percent of deaths occur during this time. There are severe brain injury and spinal cord injuries caused my motorcycle and car crashes, and drowning deaths are also higher in summer months.



The public’s safety and well-being is the highest priority for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2025 Date Posted: 05.23.2025 14:51 Story ID: 498857 Location: TULSA, OREGON, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USACE reminds the public to recreate safely as the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer" period begins, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.