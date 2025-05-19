Honoring a Fallen Marine: A Father’s Tribute to Sgt. Shawn P. Martin

On March 14, 2025, Paul Martin, a former U.S. Navy Seabee, stood in solemn remembrance at the Albany Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS). He had come to honor the legacy of his fallen Marine, Sgt. Shawn P. Martin, whose bravery and ultimate sacrifice in Iraq epitomized the courage of America’s service members. The oath room at Albany MEPS bears Sgt. Martin’s name, ensuring that every future warrior who swears their commitment to defend the nation does so in the presence of his enduring spirit.



Sgt. Shawn P. Martin was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement while serving as an Explosive Ordnance Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team 2, Combat Logistics Battalion 13, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) during Operation Iraqi Freedom on June 20, 2007.



On that fateful day, his team responded to the site of an Impro-vised Explosive Device (IED) attack on a Battalion Landing Team 3/1 Amphibious Assault Vehicle along Route Lincoln. Braving an area littered with unexploded 40mm grenades, Sgt. Martin and his team worked to identify and neutralize potential secondary threats. When their remote-controlled robot struggled with the rugged terrain, the team leader decided to place the charge manually. After returning to the safety of their armored vehicle, they executed a controlled detonation.



But the danger was far from over. As Sgt. Martin and his team leader approached the blast site to assess the damage, a secondary IED detonated—instantly taking both their lives.

Sgt. Martin’s sacrifice ensured that Battalion Landing Team 3/1 could continue its mission, securing the area and striking back at the enemy. His unwavering bravery, professionalism, and self-lessness exemplified the highest ideals of military service.



During his visit, Paul Martin had a heartfelt conversation with Captain Lynah, who spoke with him and his significant other about the legacy of Sgt. Martin’s service. Through their conversation, it became evident that the strength and resilience of the Martin family extend far beyond the battlefield.



Paul Martin himself is a testament to perseverance—having survived three strokes and seven open-heart surgeries. Despite these hardships, he continues to honor his son’s memory, ensuring that his sacrifice is never forgotten.



Later that evening, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Paul Martin had the honor of witnessing an Oath of Enlistment ceremony—a moment that deeply resonated with him. As he watched a new generation of service members swear their commitment to the nation, he stood in the very room dedicated to his son’s legacy. It was a powerful reminder that Sgt. Martin’s sacrifice continues to inspire those who choose to serve.



For Paul Martin, standing in the Albany MEPS oath room was both a moment of pain and pride. He had once served in the Navy, dedicating his own life to service, and now he bore witness to his son’s lasting legacy—a reminder to every recruit that the path they are choosing is one paved by the courage of those who came before them.



As future service members take their oath under the name of Sgt. Shawn P. Martin, they will be reminded of the ultimate sacrifice made by one Marine and the unwavering love of a father who ensures his son’s memory will never fade.

Date Posted: 05.23.2025