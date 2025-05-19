PEO STRI Demonstrates Effectiveness of Current and Developing Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations during ‘Lexington Green’

Courtesy Photo | Jonathen Richter, a senior multi-domain operations test and evaluation engineer for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jonathen Richter, a senior multi-domain operations test and evaluation engineer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), gives an overview brief during exercise Lexington Green at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, on May 21. In addition to PEO STRI, Lexington Green involved the Mississippi National Guard, Army Test and Evaluation Command, Army Operational Test Command, and other Department of Defense partners including the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. The intent of Lexington Green was to demonstrate how a collection of both existing and development capabilities from multiple PEO STRI program offices and other DoD assets can be leveraged together to meet Camp Shelby's immediate training needs for electromagnetic warfare (EMF) and electronic attack (EA) use cases, as well as advance EMF/EA Test capabilities as a part of a cohesive test and training converged, distributed multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army photo by Madisone Hatten) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) are declaring exercise Lexington Green a huge success after demonstrating the effectiveness of current and developing capabilities for electronic warfare training needs at Camp Shelby from May 19-21.



Lexington Green involved Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard, as well as personnel from PEO STRI’s Project Manager Cyber Test and Training (PM CT2) and Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE), the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), Army Operational Test Command (OTC), and other Department of Defense partners including the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.



According to Kyle Platt, director of PEO STRI’s Instrumentation Management Office, the goal of the exercise was to show how several items in the PEO STRI portfolio and from other DoD entities can be leveraged together to meet Camp Shelby’s immediate training needs for electromagnetic warfare (EMF) and electronic attack (EA) scenarios.



“Lexington Green also helped to advance EMF/EA capabilities as part of a cohesive, distributed multi-domain operations environment (MDOE),” said Platt. “To support and train the warfighter, the exercise had four specific training objectives which were threat emission detection, PACE [Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency] planning, threat emitter location and targeting, and indirect-fire system accuracy.”



Platt said the exercise consisted of an electronic warfare scenario with a focus on detection, location, and targeting of live threat emissions. Personnel from PM TRADE’s Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE -LTS) program provided the MK-19 grenade launcher and 60-mm mortar simulators and Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) weapons system for the exercise.



“Camp Shelby offered a unique testing ground for a collection of participating threat emitters,” said Platt. “This combined test, training and experimentation environment paves the way for future joint operations and advances EW capabilities across the armed forces.”



But while the Soldiers attacked the target at Camp Shelby, a key part of the exercise was taking place more than 1,000 miles away at the multi-domain operations (MDO) test bed located at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Here the PM CT2 Federated System of Systems that includes the eXpeditionary Live, Virtual and Constructive Command Center (XLCC), Threat Battle Command Force (TBCF) and Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT) was used to create the operating environment.



Troy Bedsole, MDO team lead for the PEO STRI Threat Systems Management Office’s Systems Division, said the MDO test bed facility at Fort Huachuca opened in September of 2024 and is a recent addition to the Army’s modernized training capabilities.



"The creation of the MDO test bed was the result of a collaborative effort across PEO STRI, ATEC, and partners from local Ft Huachuca entities,” said Bedsole. “It was designed to serve as an enabler for testing and training, and field-based risk reduction, and to provide realistic MDO testing and evaluation environments and this is exactly how it was used during Lexington Green.”



Bedsole said Lexington Green also had four specific test objectives. These objectives were to establish EMS ground truth, provide an environment for threat emitters to be tested, provide a distributed test and training environment, and to demonstrate a common environment for test and training capabilities to interact.



“The exercise was a huge win for PEO STRI and training in an MDO environment, with XLCC, TCBF, and IEWTPT working together in Arizona to create the operating environment locally at Camp Shelby, and the STE-LTS products and MILES being utilized by National Guard Soldiers for training in Mississippi,” said Bedsloe. “Exercises like this show the willingness of Army partners to work together to leverage existing tools and ranges and developing technologies to support MDO operations across the armed forces.”



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PEO STRI is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,100 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities