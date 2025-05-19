Nashville District highlights contracting opportunities at small business event

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Bridget Passatore (center), contract officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Bridget Passatore (center), contract officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, talks with a small business owner about contract opportunities during the BIZGOV Connect event at Tennessee State University on May 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., as Alison Abernathy (left), also a contracting officer with the district, listens. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Noe Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 20, 2025) — Small businesses from across the state gathered Tuesday at Tennessee State University for BIZGOV Connect, a networking event designed to help entrepreneurs break into government contracting.



The event sponsors included Tennessee Valley Post of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), Tennessee APEX Accelerator, and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC). It brought together a wide range of federal, state and local procurement agencies, along with major industry leaders.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, known for its critical civil works, infrastructure, and environmental projects, served as a key participant. The district hosted a breakout session, provided direct access to contracting officers, and shared updates on upcoming solicitations.



“The USACE Nashville District remains deeply committed to building and sustaining strong partnerships within our local community,” said Eulanda Scott-Shingleton, deputy for Small Business Programs. “We’re proud of the collaborative relationships we’ve built with APEX, TSBDC and SAME. These engagements give us the chance to grow, improve, and support the small businesses that are vital to our mission.”



From 11 a.m. to noon, the district hosted a breakout session focused on how small businesses can pursue federal contracting opportunities. District contracting officers answered questions and shared current solicitations listed on SAM.gov, the federal government’s official site for contract opportunities.



“As a contracting officer, I know how important it is to make myself available to small business owners,” said Bridget Passatore, a contracting officer with the Nashville District. “Small businesses are the backbone of our country. In many cases, I’m the link that helps them get a foot in the door. That’s why I’m grateful for events like BIZGOV Connect.”



Attendees left with more than just brochures — many gained actionable steps toward landing government contracts.



More than 20 organizations participated, including the U.S. Small Business Administration, Metro Nashville Procurement, Nashville International Airport Authority, Fort Campbell, Turner Construction, Messer Construction, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and the University of Tennessee Procurement Office.



Each booth offered potential partnerships and key information. In a nearby auditorium, representatives from participating agencies provided advice and insights into navigating the government procurement process.



“By law, 23% of all federal contract dollars are set aside for small businesses,” said Susan Liza, Tennessee representative for the SBA. “Within that, specific percentages are reserved for programs like Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), HUBZone, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). As policies evolve, we remain committed to keeping the small business community informed and supported.”



Didn’t attend? Here’s how to get started:

1. Explore current opportunities at SAM.gov.

2. Register your business on SAM.gov to become eligible for contracts.

3. Reach out to your local APEX Accelerator or SBA office for guidance.



