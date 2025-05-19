At Sea Demonstration / Formidable Shield 2025 concludes largest live-fire demonstration in Europe

U.S. 6th Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) concluded Europe’s largest integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise At-Sea Demonstration / Formidable Shield 2025 (ASD/FS25) May 23, 2025.



Led by U.S. 6th Fleet, with Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) executing live-fire and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) events, ASD/FS25 is a joint exercise conducted in a live-fire IAMD environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. The exercise, which took place from May 3 to 23 in the Northern Atlantic Ocean, Norway and the United Kingdom, improved Allied combined warfighting capabilities, combat credibility, and interoperability.



"At-Sea Demonstration / Formidable Shield 2025 allowed participants to improve their warfighting readi-ness and strengthen relationships with Allies in the region,” said Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet and STRIKFORNATO. “Together, we have once again proven our ability to protect NATO citi-zens and territory and our combat forces at sea, and that our Alliance remains ready to face the challenges of today and tomorrow."



Eleven nations participated in a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets. These events incorporated multiple Allied ships, ground and aviation forces, working across battlespaces to deliver effects and accomplish exercise objectives. Throughout ASD/FS25, participating nations shared common tactical pictures and situational awareness, conducted NATO-level mission planning and engagement coordination, and exercised force-level pre-planned responses in various scenarios and situations.



"During At-Sea Demonstration / Formidable Shield, our combined force successfully conducted over 45 separate missile and gun engagements on both air breathing and ballistic missile targets closely resembling the subsonic and supersonic sea-skimming real-world threats that each of the countries participating could face,” said Capt. Michael Dwan, commander of Task Group 154.64 and STRIKFORNATO’s U.S. Maritime Ballistic Missile Defense Assets Advisor. “Each nation has a right to defend its sovereignty and deter against aggression, which is why operating and conducting a form of mission rehearsal and live fire exercises together as a combined force of Allies and partners is so important to our combat credibility."



Participating nations included Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Strong U.S.-European partnerships are crucial for peace and stability in the region and for the defense of the Homeland. Exercises like ASD/FS25 are vital for building a stronger military Alliance and bolstering our collective defense capabilities.

The exercise takes place biennially to enhance participating nations’ abilities to defend and counter a variety of potential threats. This year’s iteration of At-Sea Demonstration / Formidable Shield included a series complex live-fires, demonstrating warfighting, readiness and combat power across multiple domains.



In addition to the 11 NATO Allied nations that participated in ASD/FS25, U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe (MARFOREUR), U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) supported, totaling a combined force of more than 17 ships and 26 aircraft, eight ground units consisting of radars, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a Tactical Air Operations Center (TAOC), and approximately 6,900 personnel from across the Alliance.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2025 Date Posted: 05.23.2025 06:03 Story ID: 498804 Location: USEUCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, At Sea Demonstration / Formidable Shield 2025 concludes largest live-fire demonstration in Europe, by LTJG Pierson Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.