The All American Hall of Fame inducts retired Command Sgt. Maj. Basnight

FORT BRAGG, N.C.- The 82nd Airborne Division command team inducted retired Command Sgt. Maj. Barnard Basnight into the All American Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2025 at the Hall of Heroes May 21.



The All American Hall of Fame recognizes members of the 82nd Airborne Division who have demonstrated distinct acts of combat valor, significant contributions to American society, or transformative impacts either during or after their time in the division. Annually, each brigade command team submits a nominee to the All American Hall of Fame selection committee. This committee consists of senior leaders within the division who evaluate each submission and vote to determine the new inductees during All American Week. Before this year, the All American Hall of Fame included 85 members.



Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, senior enlisted advisor, welcomed retired Command Sgt. Maj. Basnight into the All American Hall of Fame. Veterans, paratroopers, family and friends witnessed Basnight receive his medallion and plaque which will be displayed among other distinguished recipients in the Hall of Heroes.



“Our hall of fame reflects more than a century of delivering leadership in combat at the point of decision,” said Work.



Following his high school graduation and his parents' encouragement, Basnight began his Army career in 1975 as an infantry rifleman in the 3-325 Airborne Infantry Regiment (AIR).



“Joining the Army was the greatest decision I ever made,” said Basnight.



Basnight’s impact was clear as he advanced in rank and increased responsibility at the platoon, company and battalion levels. Early in his career, it was evident that he strongly advocated and engaged leaders on soldier care matters. Basnight encouraged the highest standards of discipline and competency throughout the ranks. In 1985, Basnight was assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) as an aviation mechanic, and later a company first sergeant. He oversaw the historical transition from the Cobra attack helicopters operated during the Vietnam War era to the Apache attack helicopter, which is still in use.



“Our hall of fame is about courage and sharing courage. It is the currency of paratroopers,” said Work.



In 1995, Basnight was selected among his peers to assume the senior enlisted advisor role in the 82nd CAB. In this role, he focused his efforts on leader development, committed to soldier care and oversaw critical transformations for the aviation community. Basnight's investment in soldier care and attention to detail was clear when he ensured that construction deficiencies in a barracks facility did not negatively affect the health and well-being of soldiers before they moved into faulty barracks. Basnight worked to build outreach from 82nd CAB members with former and retired aviation paratroopers. He gained the nickname “B-Squared” for his unwavering attention to detail, strict adherence to standards, and relentless commitment to excellence. During his tenure, Basnight led the brigade through multiple modified table of organization and equipment (MTOE) structural changes and reorganizations to personnel, barracks, facilities, hangars and aircraft platforms.



Following his time in the 82nd Airborne Division, Basnight served as the installation command sergeant major in Illesheim, Germany. He also served at Fort Jackson as the Victory Brigade senior enlisted advisor and contributed to the "Objective Force Soldier" effort.



After Basnight's retirement in 2006, he continued to lead military service organizations and advocate for soldiers and innovations. Basnight was the former president of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) of Enlisted Affairs for Fort Bragg and the 555th Paratrooper Infantry Association. Currently, he serves as the president of the Retired Network Association. He is a lifetime member of the NCO Association and NCO Museum, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Night Raider Society, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) "Night Stalkers" Association, Victor Chapter of the CSM/SGM Association, and the 82nd Division Association. Basnight actively promotes education in his community, urging youth to pursue education. He continues to mentor paratroopers and stay connected within the airborne community, cultivating an outreach network that is still in effect today.



“Continue to seek improvement. Seek challenges. Always pursue what’s next,” Basnight advises younger paratroopers. Basnight founded the Agape School in South Carolina's Richland County to support his local community and enhance the educational experiences and opportunities of young children.



The All-American Hall of Fame induction ceremony honors paratroopers like Basnight and celebrates the enduring legacy of the 82nd Airborne Division, America's Guard of Honor.