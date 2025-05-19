Fort Carson honors fallen Soldiers

Photo By Anissa Connell | FORT CARSON, Colo. – Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general of 4th...... read more read more Photo By Anissa Connell | FORT CARSON, Colo. – Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Sgt. Maj. Shawn L. Horner, salute a wreath during the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial ceremony at Fort Carson May 22, 2025. The Memorial Day event honors Soldiers from the Mountain Post who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting in support of overseas contingency operations. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers, Families and community leaders gathered to honor the lives of Soldiers who died while deployed from Fort Carson during the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial ceremony at Kit Carson Park May 22, 2025.



The names of 407 Soldiers are forever inscribed across nine memorial stones at the park located outside Gate 1.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivered remarks and laid a wreath at the stones in remembrance.



“Today in this solemn space, we gather together to remember those we have lost,” said Doyle. “In the face of darkness, Americans answer the call and run toward danger.”



The ceremony featured a roll call as a representative from 23 different units honored their fallen Soldiers as their unit was announced.



Since 2004, Fort Carson has commemorated Soldiers from the Mountain Post who have lost their lives fighting in support of overseas contingency operations.



With the exemption of 2020, the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial ceremony has taken place the fourth Thursday in May since the ceremony’s inception in 2004.

The most recent names added to the memorial stones were in 2023, for Cpl. Luther Story and Pvt. Myron Elton Williams.



Story, 9th Infantry Regiment, 4th Inf. Div., was killed in action Sept. 1, 1950, near Naktong River, South Korea. He received the Medal of Honor posthumously June 21, 1951, for his actions in covering his company’s withdrawal from the area. Story’s remains were taken to the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he was positively identified April 6, 2023.



Williams was an Ivy Soldier who stormed Utah Beach and fought in the Hurtgen Forest. He was declared missing in action Nov. 16, 1944, and declared dead Nov. 17, 1945. Williams was interned in Belgium as an unknown Soldier for 76 years before being identified.



Doyle touched briefly on the importance and difficulty of remembering fallen Soldiers.



“When I think about those Soldiers who I served with who did not come home, I remember what made them excellent and what made them the best in our country,” said Doyle.



The area is accessible to the public and is a chance for loved ones to pay their respects to Soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend the country. The stones are a reminder that the Fort Carson community will never forget its fallen Mountain Post Soldiers.