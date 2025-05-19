Largest Army Component Command Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Warfighter

FORT BRAGG, NC – In a ceremony steeped in military tradition, Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Forces Command, formally relinquished responsibility for the unit to Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh (Mobar), May 22, at the FORSCOM Headquarters, here. The event marked a change in leadership as Holland handed over the unit’s colors to Mobar, signifying the official transfer in the presence of Soldiers, families and distinguished guests.

“Today’s ceremony is all about the legacy, mission, and opportunity that we face together as a team,” said Gen. Andrew C. Poppas, Commanding General of FORSCOM. “Our legacy as Freedom’s Guardian, our mission to ensure Army readiness, and our opportunity to transform and keep pace with a changing world. At the center of it all, is the command sergeant major.”

The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored Army tradition rich with symbolism. The unit’s colors – the flag that represents the unit – are the commander’s symbol of authority, and passing those colors from one leader to another represents the transfer of that authority and the continuity of leadership.

Holland has been FORSCOM’s senior enlisted leader since Sep. 8, 2023. He has overseen significant transformation, always keeping the warfighter at the center of all advances during his tenure. Under Holland’s leadership, FORSCOM has ensured the Army is prepared to deploy and win in a complex world, providing a force that is well-led, disciplined, trained, and ready. He fostered a culture of readiness and warfighter lethality, and ensured that FORSCOM Soldiers were brilliant at the basics.

“Most of the people in the audience here have personally had a hand in my professional development, directly or indirectly,” Holland said. “I want to thank you because I’ve always grown from our experiences and touch-points.”

After two years of service with FORSCOM, Holland will assume the role of Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. European Command. He thanked the unit’s Soldiers and his own family for their support.

Mobar assumed responsibility as the new senior enlisted leader of FORSCOM, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous assignment as command sergeant major at I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Mobar has served in the Army for more than 25 years.

“Let’s get after the fundamentals of war fighting and leadership,” said Mobar. “I’m going to do my best to make sure we stay focused on integrating and applying new [tactics, techniques, and procedures] to our formation.”

Headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, FORSCOM is the largest Army Component Command responsible for training, mobilizing, and deploying combat-ready conventional forces. FORSCOM provides tailored, ready forces to combatant commanders worldwide and maintains readiness across active duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard components. With more than 750,000 warfighters under its oversight, FORSCOM ensures the Army remains capable of fighting and winning the nation’s wars through rigorous training, leader development, and operational excellence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:53 Story ID: 498747 Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Largest Army Component Command Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Warfighter, by SGT Brandon Lunsford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.