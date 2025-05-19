U.S. Navy Sailors will visit Astoria

ASTORIA, Oregon – Sailors assigned to an Arleigh-burke class guided missile destroyer will pull into Astoria, Oregon on May 30, 2025. This port visit offers the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and meet with the crew as they showcase their ship’s capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas.



While in port, Sailors will have opportunities to participate in community planned events as well as explore the rich history and culture this beautiful area of coastal Oregon has to offer.



As part of the festivities, the ship will be open for public tours at the Port of Astoria Pier 1. Tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. All tours will be complete by 4 p.m., so the tour line may be stopped earlier in the afternoon, depending on line waiting times. It is recommended that those interested arrive early.



When arriving for public tours, all visitors will be required to present government-issued photo identification and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ship. All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone. Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage, and should wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes, no open-toed shoes will be permitted.



Approved Real ID forms of federally approved government-issued photo identification:

- Enhanced State ID

- U.S. Passport or Passport Card

- DOD ID (including IDs issued to dependents)

- Permanent Resident Card

- Border Crossing Card

- Photo ID issued by a Federally Recognized Tribal Nation/ Indian Tribe

- HSPD-12 PIV Cards

- Foreign Government-Issued Passport

- Canadian Provincial Driver’s License of Indian and Northern Affairs Canada Card

- Transportation worker identification credential

- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

- Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

- DHS Trusted Traveler Cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

Prohibited items on board include the following:

- Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons

- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray, including bear spray of other spray cans of any type

- Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Drugs and drug-related paraphernalia illegal by federal standards, including cannabis

- Large bags, including backpacks, diaper bags and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search)

- Strollers

While general photography of this event is allowed, the use of drones in the area of Navy vessels is strictly prohibited. Videography while walking throughout the tour is also prohibited.



Due to the nature of U.S. Navy ships, those with limited mobility, or those who require walkers or wheelchairs, may not be allowed on ship tours for their safety. In these cases, the Navy will facilitate a pier side brief.

Ship tour schedules and conditions are subject to change without prior notice.



Astoria’s strategic location is vital to connecting the communities on the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean and the world. The Navy is grateful to Oregonians for their continued support to the sea services.



Interested media are encouraged to contact Lt. Brinn Hefron, Public Affairs Officer, at (603) 852-1646 or brinn.e.hefron.mil@us.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.22.2025 14:50 Story ID: 498735 Location: OREGON, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors will visit Astoria, by LT Brinn Hefron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.